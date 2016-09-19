Border women keep crown

A powerful second- half surge saw the Border women’s rugby team claim their fourth consecutive interprovincial title after beating Western Province 29-16 in a hard- fought final at the BCM Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

A gritty performance from the Western Province team saw them edge a topsy-turvy first half and stay in the match right until the end. However, Border sealed the win on the full-time hooter with a try to send the players and fans wild.

“It was a long week, I am so relieved and happy that we have won the title,” said Border women’s coach Malibongwe Kradu.

“Western Province came to play, and pushed us to the limit but we were prepared for the game and stuck to our game-plan, which worked for us in the end.”

The first half of the match was a back-and-forth affair that ended with Western Province marginally ahead, thanks to their captain and inside centre Demi Nel.

Nel first put them ahead with a penalty in the 11th minute, with Border almost replying five minutes later but they knocked on over the try line.

The hosts were not to be kept out, however, as prop Asithandile Ntoyanto smashed over from close range after a good period of dominance in the 21st minute.

Province then retook the lead as Nel scored an unconverted try in the right- hand corner in the 29th minute, only for Border to hit back emphatically six minutes later, as they attacked from a scrum in their own half, with flyhalf Zintle Mpupha making the initial break, the ball being recycled quickly asnd flank Lusanda Dumke cutting through the visitors’ defence and going over next to the uprights.

This missed conversion meant Western Province could take back the lead again on the half-time hooter, as Nel slotted her second successful penalty as they went in 11-10 up.

Border came out for the second half all guns blazing and after getting into Province’s 22m and earning a penalty in front, they took a quick tap and Ntoyanto crashed over for her second try, with Mpupha popping over the conversion for a

17-11 lead after 43 minutes.

A scrappy period of play then saw neither team managing to gain the upper hand until a Border counter- attack from a poor Province clearance in the 67th minute saw Dumke over in the right hand corner for her second.

Border would have been confident to see the game out from here but Province came straight back at them, earning a few penalties in Border’s 22m. which saw inside centre Ziyand Tywaleni yellow-carded in the 69th minute for repeated infringements and Province score a minute later to bring them within six points for the final 10 minutes of play.

However, Border then camped in Province’s 22m for most of the final minutes, and after a few penalties and tap and go’s, Mpupha dived over on fulltime and converted to seal the win.

“In the first half, we didn’t challenge them on defence enough and that gave them the upper hand, but there were a few strong words said at the half-time break, which made the girls switch on,” admitted Kradu.