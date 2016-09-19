Bulldogs in fourth consecutive victory

In an unprecedented good run in more than five years, the Border Bulldogs have achieved four wins on the trot.

This they did on Friday when they emerged 31-24 victors over the South Western Districts (SWD) Eagles at the Buffalo City Stadium.

Even more sweet for the East London-based provincial side was that they did it in style in what could probably be their worst performance in this Currie Cup First Division campaign.

For the better part of the match, Border, trailing by 18-17 going into the break, appeared to be losing the match but in an impressive comeback, they managed to steal victory in the closing 10 minutes of the match.

Once again, flyhalf Masixole Banda who has more than 80 points to his name in just four matches, was the star performer on the night missing only one penalty while contributing a try.

Bulldogs coach Elliot Fana said: “By our own standards it was a scrappy game, but that we managed to win means we are doing something right.

“In the past we have played good rugby but got bad results, so we are pleased that by playing not-so-good rugby the results was good. What is even nicer is that we are improving having won four matches in a row which makes this a very special win.”

Border started the match on the back foot as they committed a defensive blunder in the opening minute which the visitors capitalised on for an early five-point lead.

In what was a tit-for-tat first stanza, both sides went to half time with just a single point separating them as Eagles were leading 18-17.

For the most part of the second half, Eagles would dominate until Border upped the gear approaching the end of the match.

“SWD came here with a Test- match attitude and that was evident when they pounced on the very first mistake we made,” Fana said.

“But for my boys to manage to keep the opponents out was extremely pleasing for me because it means our plan worked well ahead of the semifinal.”

Border will meet Griffons in the semifinals scheduled for September 30. Although they have beaten the Griffons this season, Fana said it will not be easy.

“We are now going into championship time with momentum and the right frame of mind, but we cannot afford to take anything lightly as it is knock-out.”

Much as Border are on a roll and ticking a lot of boxes, Fana has a few concerns.

“I am extremely concerned about the defence. The quality of hits we put in are just not good enough as our opponents get a lot of momentum. This is not ideal because it means we do not have time to organise our defence and are constantly on the back foot,” he said.

SCORERS

Border Bulldogs – Tries: Billy Dutton, Masixole Banda, Athenkosi Khetani, Onke Dubase. Conversions: Banda (4). Penalty: Banda.

SWD Eagles – Tries: Johannes Stander, Daniel Roberts, Kurt Haupt. Penalties: Thomas Kean (3).