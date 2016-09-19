Thumbs up for Mnguni

Eastern Cape boxing will reach a high point when a major tournament headlined by a tantalising clash involving Simpiwe Konkco is held at the Orient Theatre on November 20 to pay tribute to the recuperating Mzi Mnguni.

The tournament, which was suggested by the Daily Dispatch and SuperSport, is already attracting massive interest from the likes of Boxing SA.

World-acclaimed promoter Rodney Berman has even pledged to present it under the banner of his company Golden Gloves Promotions.

Berman, who is Mnguni’s long-time partner and friend, has promised to donate all the profits to Mnguni or to any entity endorsed by him.

Berman is working towards putting together a tantalising programme for the event, which includes a possible fight between IBO world mini-flyweight champion Konkco and Mdantsane’s boxing darling, Nkosinathi Joyi.

However, Joyi first needs to win his September 30 bout against Fikile Mlonyeni.

Berman said there were three possible names under consideration as opponents for Konkco.

However, he admitted that Joyi would make the best possible sense due to his transcending popularity and his previous association with Mnguni.

Joyi is one of a plethora of boxers who blossomed under Mnguni when he guided him to a South African title via a stunning knockout of Mzikayise Foslara back in 2004.

Joyi is excited by the possibility of appearing in a show dedicated to the ailing boxing legend.

As expected SuperSport is also designing its own programme to coincide with the day, including profiling Mnguni and the boxers he has produced.

SuperSport’s Clinton van der Berg said plans were in motion to make the day one to remember.

“We are not yet ready to reveal our plans for now but we intend to make it a worthwhile event,” he said.

Berman, whose relationship with Mnguni started when the latter approached him to help his then youngster Welcome Ncita to fight for a world title, says the programme will include invitations to all of the world champions the pair have produced together.

“In my humble opinion Mzi is the best boxing man I have ever worked with and if you think about the racial divide that existed when we started to work together, our relationship becomes much more unique,” he said.

“I still feel that boxing owes Mzi and that his role in the sport should have been celebrated more than it has been.

“It is vital that we do something for him now and not wait to deliver moving eulogies when he could no longer hear them.”

BSA chairwoman Ntambi Ravele, who recently paid Mnguni a visit, gave the tournament the thumbs up, saying the governing body would go out of its way to ensure its success.

Mnguni, who is currently recuperating from a massive heart attack and is wheelchair-bound, could not conceal his emotions when commenting about the forthcoming tribute.

“This is one of the reasons I think God is refusing to let me go, in order to see these good things people are doing for me,” he said.

“I was never involved in boxing for myself but to improve the lives of underprivileged kids.

“I am happy that I was able to make a mark,” he added.