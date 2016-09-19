Visitors AmaZulu hold Bucks to a draw

Mthatha Bucks squandered a two-goal lead to share the spoils with AmaZulu in a thrilling NFD encounter at the Mthatha Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts started the game like a house on fire and announced their intentions in the early stages. In the opening half, it was all Bucks with coach Velile Dyaloyi’s charges piling on the pressure.

Both sides went into the game having won two consecutive games and looking to continue with their perfect start to the season. The game lived up to its billing as the in-form outfits clashed dramatically.

Amathole amnyama, who were the better side in the first stanza, were rewarded when central defender Mashale Ran- tabane timed his run perfectly to beat an offside trap and rattle the back of the net in the 15th minute.

In another beautifully worked goal, Khontso Mokhele doubled Bucks’ lead with what appeared to be a move from the training ground in the 20th minute.

Skilful Bucks striker Andile Njokweni kept the visitors busy as he threatened and sliced through defenders like a hot knife through butter.

AmaZulu experienced strikers Siyabonga Nomvethe and Mabhuti Khenyeza failed to threaten the hosts in the first half with the latter having to drop deep to collect the ball.

However, the second half was a completely different story as the Kwazulu-Natal outfit came back more determined.

Now playing against the wind and facing the rain, Bucks, who were compact and controlled the pace of the game in the first 45 minutes, found themselves on the back foot.

AmaZulu coach Joseph Antipas’ decision to introduce Sphesihle Nzimande in place of Khenyeza in the 55th minute proved to be the turning point of the game.

When the substitution was made Bucks fans cheered thinking with the experienced former Kaizer Chiefs marksman off the park the danger had been averted.

But Nzimande soon silenced the fans after latching onto a cross ball to head past the Bucks goalkeeper Mlungisi Maranti on the hour mark.

Bucks started panicking and instead of playing their carpet football, they started losing the ball cheaply as they at times tried to play long balls.

The former Udinese veteran striker also showed his class playing like a teenager looking to be signed. Bhele drifted wide and managed to beat Bucks defenders on several occasions but failed to deliver the killer pass.

He also came close when his in-swinger corner kick hit the woodwork as Usuthu searched for an equaliser.

AmaZulu’s relentless attack paid dividends when Maranti gifted the visitors the equaliser with what should have been a routine catch had the ball not been wet.

He fumbled a free kick by second half substitute Nkanyiso Zungu with no pressure on him, when instead of punching the ball away, he tried to catch it.

Despite dropping two points, Bucks are still at the log summit with seven points after three games while AmaZulu, who went into the game on fourth have moved up to second place. — ndamasem@dispatch.co.za