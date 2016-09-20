Chilli Boys score an Atletico coup

A new era beckons for Eastern Cape football. This as Chippa United are due to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Spanish La Liga giants Atletico Madrid in Port Elizabeth at a press conference tomorrow morning.

A high-ranking delegation from the Spanish club, including heads of development and that of the club’s international affairs are expected to touch down in South Africa today.

Chippa boss Siviwe Mpengesi said the partnership was going to bolster the development of the sport in the province in many ways.

The Spanish side have in recent times demonstrated to have one of the most effective and organised football philosophies in the world and there could be no better proof of this than reaching Uefa Champions League final twice in the previous three editions of the prestigious cup competition.

Chippa can only hope that sharing ideas with Atletico brings about more positive results to what is already a club on the rise in the domestic football.

Among other things, said Mpengesi, the deal will include player-exchange programmes in the junior ranks between the two clubs.

Development coaches at Chippa will also not be left out while their counterparts from Spain will visit South Africa from time to time to impart their skills.

“Mainly we will be working closely with Atletico Madrid on development programmes and it is us who will benefit the most given that they are far advanced and well resourced than us,” said Mpengesi.

“Their aim is also to grow their brand and football philosophy in Africa and we are pleased that they chose us as a gateway into the continent.”

According to Mpengesi, the partnership between the two sides would be structured more like the effective one that exists between Ajax Cape Town and Ajax Amsterdam.

“And we are hoping that they will also invest in the team financially and help us achieve our vision of being among the best soccer clubs in South Africa and the world,” he said.

In this twinning agreement between Chippa and Atletico, not only Port Elizabeth and its surroundings will benefit as Mpengesi hinted at possible soccer academies in East London and Mthatha to cover the whole of the E astern Cape.

This in keeping with Mpengesi’s promise to spread the club’s programmes at all levels across the entire province.

It will even be more easier to build a soccer academy in Mthatha where Mpengesi already owns land and one of Atletico’s shareholders Wang Jianlin is China’s largest real estate developer.

Mpengesi said more bigger things would come out of their partnership with Atletico as the relationship they are forging grows.

“We are looking forward to this with zeal because it is going to be good for Eastern Cape and SA football as a whole.” — zingisam@dispatch.co.za