Mthatha’s homeboy in line for double triumph

World-class boxing will return to Mthatha on Friday, when local boy Viwe Mdletyeni bids for the vacant WBF Africa and WBA Pan-African lightweight crown against Patrick Malinga from Gauteng.

The clash, to be presented by Zulu Promotions, will be held at OR Tambo Hall and it will top a 10-bout tournament.

It will be the first time the area – one of the country’s resurgent boxing regions – will host two international titles in one bout.

Mthatha’s Simpiwe Konkco has been blazing the trail on his own, having defended his SA and WBA Pan-African mini-flyweight titles until he decided to relocate to Johannesburg, leaving the area with no top-notch boxer.

Since Konkco’s departure, other boxers such as Siphamandla Baleni have come to the fore but after also leaving the area to seek opportunities in Mdantsane.

Now Zulu Promotions boss Bongani Zulu has decided to take his tournament to the area to motivate aspiring youngsters not to give up their dreams of being world-class boxers.

“There is no denying that Mthatha is one boxing hotbed in the country,” said Zulu.

“This is why boxers such as Gwazela [Nkqubela], Konkco, Baleni and Mdletyeni made their mark in the game.”

Mdletyeni has already scaled the boxing ladder to an extent, when he ascended to the national crown with a point win over Thompson Mokwana in 2012. But he later fell from grace when he was stripped of the title for testing positive for an anabolic substance and was subsequently slapped with a lengthy ban.

Since his return, he seems to have lost his lustre, having lost bouts he was favoured to win.

In Malinga, he will meet a similar trial-horse who has seen better days and is in the twilight of his career, which once netted him a national title before losing it to Mokwana.

Besides Mdletyeni, the show will be dominated by boxers from the OR Tambo Municipality to afford them an opportunity to fight in front of their supporters.

Even Xolani Mcotheli, who has made Mdantsane his home, will trek back home to take on Lungiani Jikani in a lightweight clash.

Other exciting bouts include the return of the talented Siseko “Majayivana” Makeleni, who will make his debut under One More Time Dyonase’s stable, which he has since joined.

Hailed as the next superstar from the region, Makaleni was derailed by Zama Zokhwe, who has since become his stablemate under Dyonase.

He is expected to get back to his winning ways when he welcomes Dumisani Tose in a junior-featherweight scrap.

Another Mthatha boxer, Luthando Mbumbulwana, will take on Simpiwe Mayeza, while four more boxers from the area will also be in action.

The admission fee will be just under R100.