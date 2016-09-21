Africa’s grandest showpiece on cards

The pinnacle of adventure racing on the continent heads to the Eastern Cape next year as the seventh edition of the Expedition Africa takes place in the Baviaans and Kouga regions in May.

The race is a part of the Adventure Racing World Series, and draws countries from around the world to take part in the prestigious event.

“I don’t even know what words to use to explain how excited I am to see the race brought here,” said the chairwoman of SA Schools Adventure Racing, Margaret Mitchell.

“If you think you have seen every beautiful spot in the Eastern Cape, when Heidi and them (the organisers) come down they will find spots you have never seen.”

Mitchell also runs the annual Lilyfontein Adventure race, which draws well in excess of 400 competitors each year, which is the biggest adventure race in terms of numbers on the continent, so to have the most prestigious race on the continent here adds credence to the Eastern Cape being the adventure capital.

Next year’s race will be a non-stop seven-day long race where teams of four navigate an unmarked route by trekking, cycling and paddling.

Elite and entry level adventure racers will navigate by map only, finding their way between control points through the Baviaans and Kouga, the Klein Karoo and Tsitsikamma. However, Baviaans, home to the well-known Baviaanskloof Nature Reserve, will be the highlight of the 500km route.

“The Kouga Local Tourism Organisation invited us to host the event on their homeground, and we are thrilled with the prospect to let it happen in the adventure province,” said race organiser Heidi Muller.

The winners of Expedition Africa 2017 will receive an entry to the world championships, to be held in the USA in August next year.

Local adventure racing star Donovan Sims will once again be in action at the race with his Merrell Adventure Addicts team, and with them having won the event before, in 2015, they will be eager to do well.

“I speak under correction but I think that there were teams from 19 countries that took part in the race this year and that brings media crews from around the world who come to cover the race,” said Sims.

“It really is a big thing for us having the race here. It is a massive event and it is a world series race where we will have some of the top adventure racers from around the world here.”

Cape St Francis will be the central point for the event and teams, organisers and media crews will all stay there before the race.

The official launch of Expedition Africa 2017 will take place at the Cape St Francis Resort on Thursday October 6.

The race will then get under way from May 14-21 next year.

For more information, visit http://www.kinetic-events.co.za/Events/Expedition-Africa