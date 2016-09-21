Hayidakis to throw body and soul into subdistricts tourney

Richard Hayidakis is all concentration as he prepared to deliver his bowl at the King Bowling Club late Thursday last week.

Hayidakis will be one of 12 Ciskei bowlers who will compete in the Dhayson’s Kwikspar-sponsored 44th Inter-subdistrict Bowling Tournament to be staged from tomorrow through to Sunday in King William’s Town.

The event, held each year at a different venue, attracts top bowlers from each of the six districts which fall under Border’s jurisdiction.

Competing teams are from East London (four), Frontier (three), Midlands (three), South Eastern Districts (two) Eastern Areas (three) and Ciskei (three).

Hayidakis, who will be representing his sub-district for the first time, said he needed all the practice he could get. “I am so proud to have made one of the Ciskei teams. I don’t want to let myself or my team down,’’ he said.

Dennis Timm, who has been the real workhorse regarding the organising, said everything was on track for a successful tournament.

“A huge amount of work goes into organising such an event and I have worked hard behind the scenes. It hasn’t been easy but everything is now in place for a great four days of bowls.’’

Chief greenkeeper Mervyn Stone also had an important job in preparing the two greens.

“Hopefully they will be enjoyed by the players and especially the winners,’’ he quipped.

Registration takes place at midday tomorrow followed by a managers’ meeting and the official opening, which includes the playing of the national anthem.

One game will be played that afternoon followed by two on Friday, two on Saturday and one on Sunday morning, and then prize giving.

The individual team prize last year went to the Old Selbornian team skipped by Mark Hensburg, while the combined winners were Frontier (Queenstown district).

Port Elizabeth, who withdrew from the tournament several years ago, had intimated their return this year until plans fell through.

They have pledged to attend in 2017.