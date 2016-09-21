Senior citizens show off their skills at Games

The annual Provincial Golden Games kicked off in East London yesterday without hosts Nancy Sihlwayi, MEC for social development or Pemmy Majodina, MEC for sports, recreation, arts, and culture in attendance.

According to the event programme, both MECs were scheduled to deliver the “message of the day” from 2.45pm to 4.20pm but had not by the time a Daily Dispatch team left just before 5pm yesterday.

However, social development spokesman Mzukisi Solani said the MEC had arrived on time and had delivered her speech.

Solani said Sihlwayi had earlier been at a memorial service for the late social development chief of staff Sakhekile Ndudula, who was killed at his Cambridge home last week.

Majodina’s spokesman, Andile Nduna, said the MEC had been led to believe the games only started today.

More than 800 senior citizens from around the province converged at the Jan Smuts Stadium to test their skills in sporting codes like soccer, rugby and athletics.

The two-day tournament opened with a soccer game, with hosts Buffalo City Metro suffering a 6-0 drubbing at the hands of Alfred Nzo Municipality.

The visiting side opened their account 15 minutes into the first half with a close range shot from 69-year-old Mashumi Mkoyana. The visitors increased their lead in the 20th minute after 66-year-old Simbongile Gcaba converted a penalty.

Ntabankulu-born Lungisa “Ten-Ten” Diko, 60, produced a man-of-the-match display, scoring four goals.

The game, which was not short of funny moments, saw BCM central defender Mphuthumi Cebani, 64, accepting a return ball from his goalkeeper Kuku Nogqala, 66, using his hands.

Possibly Diko’s best goal was a solo run from the centre of the field before he fired a bullet past the BCM keeper.

After the game Diko said: “I give credit to my teammates because they were feeding me with all the passes and I made sure that I don’t waste opportunities.”

Despite the overwhelming victory, winning coach Otto Kiza was not happy with the way his charges played.

“They didn’t stick to the game plan and didn’t play to the best of their ability,” Kiza said..

“But tomorrow we are playing again. We have something to build on.”

BCM coach Sakhiwo Mnyanda said he was let down by his team’s bad defence.

BCM was saved further embarrassment by their women’s team who defeated OR Tambo ladies.

The games continue today.