“Lastborn” Tete headlines Boxing SA’s nominations list

Boxing South Africa has announced the nominees for the 2016 end-of-season awards to be held at the ICC in Durban in January next year.
As expected‚ Zolani “Lastborn” Tete heads the Male Boxer of the Year category following his fine performances throughout the period under review for the awards – from September 2015 to October 2016.
Bukiwe Nonina looks set to walk away with the Female Boxer of the Year.
Nonina made history earlier this year when she became the first South African female bantamweight boxer to defend her title five times in a row.
There was no space for another high profile name Hekkie Butler.
The federation’s chief executive Tsholofelo Lejaka confirmed that only seven of the 17 categories will receive prize monies but was coy when asked about the amounts.
Here are all the Boxing SA awards categories and nominees:
Female Boxer of the Year:
Bukiwe Nonina
Leighandre Jeggels
Sharodine Fortuin
Male Boxer of the Year:
Xolisani Ndongeni
Simphiwe Konco
Zolani Tete
Female Fight of the Year:
Noni Tenge v Szilvia Szanbnos
Gabisile Tshabalala v Unathi Myekeni
Sharodine Fortuin v Simone de Silva
Male Fight of the Year:
Simphiwe Konco v Hekkie Buddler
Azinga Fuzile v Mabuti Sinyabi
Johnny Muller v Kevin Lerena
Female Prospect of the Year:
Nthabiseng Didi
Wolmarans Hedda
Melissa Muller
Male Prospect of the Year:
Thulane Mbenge
Azinga Fuzile
Brandon Thysse
Knockout of the Year:
Lerato Dlamini v Babalo Ncakeni
Zolani Tete v Paul Buttler
Kevin Lerena v Johnny Lerena
Matchmaker of the Year:
Luyanda Kana
Reuben Rasoli
Ephraim Simba
Journalist of the Year:
Sterra Ngqezana
Kwena Moabelo
Malibongwe Bhido
Female Ring Official of the Year:
Siya Vabaza Booi
Phumeza Zinakile
Sylvia Mokaila
Male Ring Official of the Year:
Deon Dwarte
Thabo Spampool
Derryl Ribbink
Most Promising Official of the Year:
Namhla Tyuluba
Mandisi Mkile
Sthembele Tom
Trainer of the Year:
Mzamo Njekanye
Collin Nathan
Keith Raas
Manager of the Year:
Mlandeli Tengimfene
Luyanda Sovasi
Benny Pelman
Promoter of the Year:
Xaba Promotions
Showtime Promotions
Reel Steel Promotions
Most Promising Promoter:
Dream Team Promotions
Supreme Boxing Promotions
Ruble Africa Promotions — TMG Digital
