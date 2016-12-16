“Lastborn” Tete headlines Boxing SA’s nominations list

Boxing South Africa has announced the nominees for the 2016 end-of-season awards to be held at the ICC in Durban in January next year.

As expected‚ Zolani “Lastborn” Tete heads the Male Boxer of the Year category following his fine performances throughout the period under review for the awards – from September 2015 to October 2016.

Bukiwe Nonina looks set to walk away with the Female Boxer of the Year.

Nonina made history earlier this year when she became the first South African female bantamweight boxer to defend her title five times in a row.

There was no space for another high profile name Hekkie Butler.

The federation’s chief executive Tsholofelo Lejaka confirmed that only seven of the 17 categories will receive prize monies but was coy when asked about the amounts.

Here are all the Boxing SA awards categories and nominees:

Female Boxer of the Year:

Bukiwe Nonina

Leighandre Jeggels

Sharodine Fortuin

Male Boxer of the Year:

Xolisani Ndongeni

Simphiwe Konco

Zolani Tete

Female Fight of the Year:

Noni Tenge v Szilvia Szanbnos

Gabisile Tshabalala v Unathi Myekeni

Sharodine Fortuin v Simone de Silva

Male Fight of the Year:

Simphiwe Konco v Hekkie Buddler

Azinga Fuzile v Mabuti Sinyabi

Johnny Muller v Kevin Lerena

Female Prospect of the Year:

Nthabiseng Didi

Wolmarans Hedda

Melissa Muller

Male Prospect of the Year:

Thulane Mbenge

Azinga Fuzile

Brandon Thysse

Knockout of the Year:

Lerato Dlamini v Babalo Ncakeni

Zolani Tete v Paul Buttler

Kevin Lerena v Johnny Lerena

Matchmaker of the Year:

Luyanda Kana

Reuben Rasoli

Ephraim Simba

Journalist of the Year:

Sterra Ngqezana

Kwena Moabelo

Malibongwe Bhido

Female Ring Official of the Year:

Siya Vabaza Booi

Phumeza Zinakile

Sylvia Mokaila

Male Ring Official of the Year:

Deon Dwarte

Thabo Spampool

Derryl Ribbink

Most Promising Official of the Year:

Namhla Tyuluba

Mandisi Mkile

Sthembele Tom

Trainer of the Year:

Mzamo Njekanye

Collin Nathan

Keith Raas

Manager of the Year:

Mlandeli Tengimfene

Luyanda Sovasi

Benny Pelman

Promoter of the Year:

Xaba Promotions

Showtime Promotions

Reel Steel Promotions

Most Promising Promoter:

Dream Team Promotions

Supreme Boxing Promotions

Ruble Africa Promotions — TMG Digital