“Lastborn” Tete headlines Boxing SA’s nominations list

Boxing South Africa has announced the nominees for the 2016 end-of-season awards to be held at the ICC in Durban in January next year.

As expected‚ Zolani “Lastborn” Tete heads the Male Boxer of the Year category following his fine performances throughout the period under review for the awards – from September 2015 to October 2016.

Zolani Tete Pictures: GETTY IMAGES
Bukiwe Nonina looks set to walk away with the Female Boxer of the Year.

Nonina made history earlier this year when she became the first South African female bantamweight boxer to defend her title five times in a row.

There was no space for another high profile name Hekkie Butler.

The federation’s chief executive Tsholofelo Lejaka confirmed that only seven of the 17 categories will receive prize monies but was coy when asked about the amounts.

Here are all the Boxing SA awards categories and nominees:

Female Boxer of the Year:
Bukiwe Nonina
Leighandre Jeggels
Sharodine Fortuin

Male Boxer of the Year:
Xolisani Ndongeni
Simphiwe Konco
Zolani Tete

Female Fight of the Year:
Noni Tenge v Szilvia Szanbnos
Gabisile Tshabalala v Unathi Myekeni
Sharodine Fortuin v Simone de Silva

Male Fight of the Year:
Simphiwe Konco v Hekkie Buddler
Azinga Fuzile v Mabuti Sinyabi
Johnny Muller v Kevin Lerena

Female Prospect of the Year:
Nthabiseng Didi
Wolmarans Hedda
Melissa Muller

Male Prospect of the Year:
Thulane Mbenge
Azinga Fuzile
Brandon Thysse

Knockout of the Year:
Lerato Dlamini v Babalo Ncakeni
Zolani Tete v Paul Buttler
Kevin Lerena v Johnny Lerena

Matchmaker of the Year:
Luyanda Kana
Reuben Rasoli
Ephraim Simba

Journalist of the Year:
Sterra Ngqezana
Kwena Moabelo
Malibongwe Bhido

Female Ring Official of the Year:
Siya Vabaza Booi
Phumeza Zinakile
Sylvia Mokaila

Male Ring Official of the Year:
Deon Dwarte
Thabo Spampool
Derryl Ribbink

Most Promising Official of the Year:
Namhla Tyuluba
Mandisi Mkile
Sthembele Tom

Trainer of the Year:
Mzamo Njekanye
Collin Nathan
Keith Raas

Manager of the Year:
Mlandeli Tengimfene
Luyanda Sovasi
Benny Pelman

Promoter of the Year:
Xaba Promotions
Showtime Promotions
Reel Steel Promotions

Most Promising Promoter:
Dream Team Promotions
Supreme Boxing Promotions
Ruble Africa Promotions — TMG Digital

