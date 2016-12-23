Bright spark wants to shine for the Proteas

Budding women’s cricketer Anneke Bosch is aiming to secure her place in the Proteas women’s set-up after a brief break from the game at the start of next year.

Former Border women’s player Bosch, enjoyed a breakout year as she was called up to the Proteas squad to tour Australia in November and subsequently made her debut.

She has now finished her studies and after she does an internship, her focus will turn fully to her fledgling international cricketing career.

“I have to do my Biokinetics Internship in 2017 which unfortunately means I will probably miss out on some of the upcoming tours,” explained Bosch.

“When I have completed my Internship, cricket will definitely be my first priority as I will not be tied to work or study responsibilities.

“I would love to become a permanent member in the team and be able to contribute to the team’s successes, but there are still many aspects that I need to improve on as there is a huge difference between provincial and international level.”

The 23-year-old Bosch was born and raised in East London and started playing cricket from a young age.

She began when she was 10 years old playing mini-cricket with the boys at Grens Primary School, while she also used to play at home with her family.

“I have always loved ball sports and I remember that I immediately loved cricket and except for playing at school, I always begged my dad and sister to play with me in the backyard,” said Bosch.

“I’m sure I asked my mom to join as well, but she didn’t quite budge.”

Bosch then went on to Grens High School and in her Grade 8 year was called up for and made her debut in the Border U19 team.