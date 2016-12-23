Bright spark wants to shine for the Proteas

Budding women’s cricketer Anneke Bosch is aiming to secure her place in the Proteas women’s set-up after a brief break from the game at the start of next year.
Former Border women’s player Bosch, enjoyed a breakout year as she was called up to the Proteas squad to tour Australia in November and subsequently made her debut.
She has now finished her studies and after she does an internship, her focus will turn fully to her fledgling international cricketing career.
“I have to do my Biokinetics Internship in 2017 which unfortunately means I will probably miss out on some of the upcoming tours,” explained Bosch.
“When I have completed my Internship, cricket will definitely be my first priority as I will not be tied to work or study responsibilities.
“I would love to become a permanent member in the team and be able to contribute to the team’s successes, but there are still many aspects that I need to improve on as there is a huge difference between provincial and international level.”
The 23-year-old Bosch was born and raised in East London and started playing cricket from a young age.
She began when she was 10 years old playing mini-cricket with the boys at Grens Primary School, while she also used to play at home with her family.
“I have always loved ball sports and I remember that I immediately loved cricket and except for playing at school, I always begged my dad and sister to play with me in the backyard,” said Bosch.
“I’m sure I asked my mom to join as well, but she didn’t quite budge.”
Bosch then went on to Grens High School and in her Grade 8 year was called up for and made her debut in the Border U19 team.
Two years later she made her debut for the Border senior women’s team and then got her first taste of national action when she was selected for the SA U19 team in her Grade 11 year.
After matriculting at the end of 2011, Bosch then went to Bloemfontein where she studied Biokinetics at the University of the Free State (Kovsies), with her then selected to play for the Free State women’s team.
“It was a very good experience with Free State,” said Bosch.
“I had some bad luck though when I just joined them as I broke two fingers during the start of both the 2012 and 2013 season.
“I learned a lot there and made some good friends as well.”
After finishing her honours in Biokinetics in 2015, Bosch moved on to Potchefstroom to do honours in Sport Science at North West University this year and was thus picked for the North West team.
She was then selected to the SA Emerging team, where she featured on a number of occasions over the year, until her big break make the Proteas tour of Australia.
Bosch featured in for games against the best women’s team in world cricket and she will have gained invaluable experience from the tour.
“It has always been a dream of mine so I was definitely hoping and working for the call up, but I think something like that is always a nice surprise,” claimed Bosch.
“It was very stressful making my debut against such a quality team, however I was also very excited as it is something I have wanted for many years and felt like I had to pinch myself a few times.”
Having gotten a taste of top-class women’s cricket, Bosch will now be eyeing a regular place in the Proteas team going forward.