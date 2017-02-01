Dobela draws line in the sand for the title

Border Bulldogs interim head coach David Dobela has put his head on the block and promised to deliver a Currie Cup First Division title.

He was mandated to improve last season’s impressive run when they reached the semifinals, but the former Fort Hare Blues head coach is not only aiming to reach the final but to win the title.

Dobela, 58, was appointed caretaker coach after Elliot Fana left the Bulldogs after Border Rugby Union asked him to leave his Fort Hare director of rugby job to permanently coach the side.

Dobela, who was the assistant coach under Fana when the Bulldogs achieved their best finish in the Currie Cup First Division in over a decade, said he was up to the challenge.

He will be assisted by two young coaches in Chumani Booi and Tiger Mangweni, who, he believes are the future.

“We have been improving our results since 2014-2015 and we must again improve this year.

“We are going all out for the Currie Cup title. I am putting my head on the block on that one. That is the mandate that we’ve been given.

“The players understand that nobody is going to sit and undermine Border. All teams are going to prepare very well for us because I think we surprised them last year,” he said.

“We definitely have the players to achieve the mandate if those Super Rugby players are going to come back to us.”

The experienced Dobela has given his players room to express themselves on the field – but responsibly and in a way that will benefit the team.

“The players know that 2017 is the year that they must be able to give back to Border because Border has been looking after them for a very long time.

“Giving back to Border means we have to improve our status from last year. On this MultiChoice Cup we won five games – we need to improve that. In the Currie Cup we were in the semifinals – we need to improve that,” he said.

Dobela, who has been with the union since 1996, said their performances last season would now mean that other teams would not underestimate them.

This would further make achieving their mandate difficult but not impossible as they will be boosted by the return of the five players who have joined the Southern Kings in the later stages of the Currie Cup.

Lock Wandile Putuma, fullback Masixole Banda, wing Makazole Mapimpi, flanker Onke Dubase and Ntabeni Dukisa have joined the Kings but are expected to return to the Bulldogs after the Super Rugby championship.

“Border supporters must be patient with us because we are going to compete in the first cup but they must not expect too much because we’ll be using a lot of combinations in MultiChoice.

“But when it comes to the Currie Cup, I believe that is where the players will be able to blossom.”

Dobela’s first match at the helm will be the high-profile friendly on Saturday against the Southern Kings at the Buffalo City Stadium.

He has promised that his charges will test the Kings to the limits ahead of their Vodacom Super Rugby season. Kick-off is at 5.15pm.