Kaizer Chiefs stalwart Siphiwe Tshabalala has backed new signing Gustavo Paez to be a hit at Naturena and says the players will rally around the forward to make him a success.

Chiefs signed the Venezuelan-born forward in the final days of the transfer window after a successful trial‚ and Tshabalala believes he could be just what the side needs to kick-on for a league title challenge this season.

“Gustavo has done well‚ he’s a good player. He will definitely add value to the team‚” Tshabalala said. “Our [the players] responsibility is to work on him‚ make him feel comfortable and support him.”

Tshabalala says that Paez is not unlike former Chiefs striker Jose Torrealba‚ who was a hit for most of his time in the PSL having also played for Mamelodi Sundowns‚ but faded towards the end of his stay at Naturena.

“He is a good player‚ more or less than same style as Jose Torrealba‚ but he has his own skill that makes him a good player.”

Chiefs have been drawn against ambitious National First Division side Stellenbosch FC in the Last 32 of the Nedbank Cup and Tshabalala is aware that having suffered a number of defeats to lower league opposition in the recent past‚ AmaKhosi can take nothing for granted.

“We don’t know much about them‚ but we will give them respect. It is a fixture that we need to honour and make sure we play to the best of our ability to advance to the next round‚” he said.

“In this cup there is no such thing as a small team‚ we can all attest to that. We just need to‚ as a team‚ focus on ourselves and our goal and make sure we do the business as a collective‚ that we work very hard and show commitment.

“We are in it to go all the way‚ but it is one game at a time. Winning is a long-term goal‚ but the short-term goal is the game against Stellenbosch.”

Chiefs have not won any silverware since the arrival of coach Steve Komphela 18 months ago‚ a barren run for a club so used to success.

Their last victory in the Nedbank Cup was in 2013 when Bernard Parker scored in extra-time to defeat SuperSport United 1-0 in the final.