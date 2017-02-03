Southern Kings trialist Dubase out to prove he can deliver

Southern Kings trialist Onke Dubase is hopeful he has done enough to convince head coach Deon Davids to make him part of his Vodacom Super Rugby squad.

The Mdantsane-born flanker has been on trial with the Port Elizabeth side since November last year.

He is one of five former Border Bulldogs players that might be named in the Kings’ Super Rugby if he impresses against his former side tomorrow.

The Kings will lock horns with the Bulldogs at the Buffalo City Stadium in a high-profile friendly game.

The talented former Hudson Park pupil is confident that he has done enough to convince Davids and his coaching staff of his abilities.

He was called into the team by Davids after he impressed with several man-of-the-match performances with the Bulldogs in the Currie Cup First Division last year.

The former Swallows and Fort Hare club rugby star told the Daily Dispatch yesterday that he was looking forward to playing against his former side tomorrow.

“It’s going to be a tough game because they know me so well and I know how they play too. It’s going to be an interesting game,” the 27-year-old said.

“I’m not emotional at the moment but I’m sure I will be when I play against them. I think

they will come out all guns blazing.”

He is competing against fellow East Londoner Chris Cloete and Komani’s Andisa Ntsila for the number six position.

He said he was told he would probably know after the Bulldogs’ game if he had impressed enough to earn a contract.

But his chances of making the Super Rugby squad have been further boosted by the injury to CJ Velleman, who is expected to be fit to play in April.

Speaking from Port Alfred where the Kings have been camping this week, Dubase said he had done his best during his trials.

“I’m confident I’ve done enough during the trials. I don’t see why they shouldn’t give me a contract because they told me I impressed.

“But we’ll have to wait and see when they announce the team. They told me they will let me know after this [Border] game,” he said.

“I believe I can shock a lot of people if I get a chance to play in Super Rugby. I believe I can add value to the Kings.”

Being on the verge of making the Super Rugby team is a remarkable feat for the man, who for most part of last year was nursing a shoulder injury.

He was injured in Bulldogs’ first warm-up game against the South West Districts.

He fully recovered in time to face Western Province in a Currie Cup First Division qualifier.

“That [injury] kind of set me back a bit but I’ve since fully recovered,” he said.

Kings spokesman Chumani Bambani described Dubase as one of the players, who have been impressive during the off-season training and he expects much more from the talented player.

“Onke has been one of the standout players this off-season. He’s done really well and settled in nicely.

“He’s got a good head on his shoulders and has a very bright future,” Bambani heaped praise on the NU9 star.

“He’s one of the leaders in the team and listens to instructions very well.”

Kings team is:

Coyi Banda; Malcolm Jaer, Johann Tromp, Berton Klaasen, Yaw Penxe; Ntabeni Dukisa, Ricky Shroeder; Christiaan de Bruin, Thembelani Bholi, Onke Dubase, Cameron Lindsay, Wandile Putuma, Chris Heiberg, Martin Bezuidenhout (capt) and Schalk van der Merwe.

Reserves: Forwards: Kurt Haupt, Justin Forwood, Ross Geldenhuys, Irne Herbst, Mzwanele Zito, Tyler Paul, Andisa Ntsila.

Backline: Johan Steyn, Garrick Mattheus, Waylon Murray, Makazole Mapimpi, Siyanda Grey and Chrysander Botha.

Kick-off is at 5.15pm tomorrow.