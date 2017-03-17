Amakhosi dominate day 2 of Masters

Another top day of exciting masters swimming action was in full flow at the Joan Harrison Swimming Complex yesterday as the competition saw its second day battled out.

Amakhosi Masters had another great day in the pool and have put themselves in a top position going into the final few days of the competition.

Cape Town Masters, however, also had another brilliant day and with both these clubs having taken the lions share of placings on day two, it looks as if they will be the main contenders for overall honours.

“If Amakhosi doesn’t win it this year I will be surprised,” said Buffalo City Aquatics president Ian Schulein.

“They have an awesome team and a great mixture between old and young swimmers, while they also have the largest field of participants taking part and that always helps.”

Other clubs who impressed on day two were Coelacanth Masters, East Coast Masters, Aquabear and Wahoo as they won a number of events as well.

Some extremely quick times have been achieved so far and there is a chance to see some records broken, although results still need to be verified before that can be confirmed.

“I think there is going to be some world class times posted over this gala, the standard of athletes here are right up there with the best and I expect to see some world records set at this gala,” said Schulein.

“This is the first time I am involved with masters swimming, and to see these guys, who are so excited to be here and are involved for the love of the sport, it is just really great to see.

“I would like to see that the standards of the Joan Harrison are lifted so that we can keep hosting these massive events for years to come.”

Amakhosi Masters and Buffalo City Aquatics are also setting a trend with this year’s masters event as it is the first time that masters swimming has fallen under the auspices of Swim South Africa, and Amakhosi now falling under Buffalo City Aquatics.

“It has been a superb effort from Amakhosi Masters and Buffalo City Aquatics,” claimed Schulein.

“We are writing the blue print of how to host a Masters as an affiliate of South African Swimming, through our own affiliate which is Amakhosi Masters and how we do will set the tone for years to come.”

Today the events to be swum are the 400m freestyle, 200m backstroke, 200m butterfly, 200m individual medley and then arguably the most exciting two events to watch, the 50m breaststroke and the 4x50m mixed freestyle relay.

Amakhosi Masters swimmer Brett Peterson will definitely be one to watch in the breaststroke race, being a former Olympian who made the finals of the discipline in Sydney 2000.

The action gets under way at 8am today and should finish by late afternoon.