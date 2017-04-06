April guns for fourth title

Top Eastern Cape long distance runner Lusapho April is raring to go as he looks to defend his Hannover Marathon title in Germany this Sunday.

April, who is a record three-time winner of the race, will be gunning for an unprecedented fourth title at what is arguably his favourite race on the running calendar.

“I would like to win it for a fourth time, but anything can happen in the race so I will just have to be focused on the day, stick to my plan and see how things turn out,” said April.

Three Kenyans in the running are being touted as April’s biggest threat to the title.

Philipp Kimutai, who has a personal best marathon time of 2 hr 6 min 7 sec, Nicholas Kamakya, who has a best of 2:06:34 and Cheshari Jacob (2:07:46) will all be in the running.

Jacob is also a former winner of the race, taking the title in 2015, and he will be eager to claim another title.

April ran his fastest-ever marathon time during his second Hannover win in 2013, clocking a time of 2:08:32, which is also the course record, and he will be keen to go even faster this year.

“I want to run a fast time on Sunday. It has been a while since I have done under 2:10:00 so that is what I would like to do this time,” he said. “I think I have the ability to break that record. It is something that will be very special if I can achieve it. It is something I would love to do.”

Also on April’s radar is the Athletics World Championships, which are to be held in London in August.

“My other main goal is to qualify for the world championships later this year, and this is pretty much my world champs qualifier, so the first thing I need to do is run a quick enough time to qualify for it,” said April.

April will have two Eastern Cape homeboys in Hannover.

Mbulelo Speelman from the Amathole region and Xoliswa Bici from Joe Gqabi will be taking part in the biggest race of their running careers.

They were given the chance after they impressed at last year’s Heroes Marathon from Mthatha to Qunu.

They are being sponsored by the department of sports, recreation, arts and culture.

“There are a few who I think should be here, but for these two it will be a great experience,” said April.

“I have not met them before, so if I do bump into them before the race I will definitely give them a tip or two on what to expect.”

This year’s Hannover Marathon will double up as the German Marathon Championships.

This means the best long distance athletes that Germany has to offer are likely to turn out and compete.

April’s biggest German threat will be in the form of current national marathon record holder Arne Gabuis, which should make for an enthralling battle.