Biggest accolade for Cobras player

Former Border all-rounder Aviwe Mgijima received the biggest accolade of his career to date when he was named the Cape Cobras Player of the Year for the 2016/2017 season at Newlands last week.

Mgijima, 28, was also named Players’ Player of the Year at a glittering awards ceremony that brought the curtain down on a rocky season for the team from Cape Town.

“This is without a doubt the biggest accolade of my career,” admitted Mgijima.

“Franchise cricket is the highest level that you can play before the Proteas, so to be player of the season in the Franchise system means a hell of a lot.”

“For me, winning the players’ player of the season was the most satisfying award. Knowing that your team mates, the guys that you play and train with, think that you have done well enough to be the player of the season – you can’t ask for more than that.”

Over a campaign where former coach Paul Adams was redeployed and former Warriors batsman Ashwell Prince stepped into the breach, Mgijima was a shining light throughout, putting in a number of sparkling performances in what has been his best-ever season.

“This is definitely the best season that I have had for the Cobras,” admitted Mgijima.

“Prior to this season I hadn’t really had the opportunities that I got this season: to bat higher up in the order and to establish myself as a middle order batsman, so just getting that chance has made all the difference.”

Before the 2016/2017 season got underway Mgijima had managed a total of seven half-centuries in his career, six in first class matches and one in list A.

This season alone he doubled that tally, cracking eight half centuries, including his best of 73, with five coming in the Sunfoil Series and three in the Momentum One Day Cup competition.

In total, he scored 431 runs at an average of 28.73 in the Sunfoil Series, and struck 246 runs at an average of 30.75 in the One Day Cup.

His averages, perhaps not that impressive on paper, were clearly boosted by the fact that he was a lower order batsman, coming in at number six most of the time and often having to bat with the tail, which he did brilliantly this season.

On a number of occasions Mgijima came in to bat with the Cobras in strife and batted them to safety in some nailbiting encounters in both the Sunfoil Series and Momentum One Day Cup.

“I have always believed that I could produce more with the bat and I am reasonably happy with the way I batted this season.

“However, I would have liked to convert a few of those scores to hundreds, but that didn’t happen and I will be aiming to do that next season,” said Mgijima.

“This is my first full season under a full contract at the Cobras, so I was very happy to have contributed for the team and I am looking forward to putting in more big performances for the team next season.”

He will also be eager to put in some top performances with the ball next season, after being under utilised on that front this season.

“I have not been able to bowl as much as I would have liked due to an injury from 2015, which reoccurred this season although not to the same extent. But it still managed to stop me from contributing more with the ball, so I am eager to play a bigger role on that front next season,” he said.

Mgijima, who began his cricketing career at Border in 2007 and went to school at Selborne College, hailed the parts both had played in moulding him into the player that he is now.

“Definitely Border cricket and Selborne College played a huge part in getting me to where I am today, and for that I am extremely thankful,” he said.