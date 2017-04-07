Nonina is no flash in the pan – so better believe it

She may be dismissed as just one of the female champions who is benefitting from the dearth of talent in almost all weight divisions in women’s boxing. But Bukiwe Nonina feels she is destined for stardom and is aiming at breaking more records to add to the one she has already smashed – that is becoming the only woman boxer in the land to defend the national title five times.

After winning the lightly-regarded WBF crown, a title which ironically launched the career of universally-recognised as the best female fighter ever produced in the country, Noni Tenge, Nonina is gunning for more ring achievements as she squashes opposition with the squeeze of an Anaconda.

In this chat she reveals her plans to conquer the world.

BOXING MECCA: I guess people still want to know who Bukiwe Nonina is.

BULKIWE NONINA: Bukiwe Nonina is the female boxer of the year, SA bantamweight champion and now the WBF world champion. Can it get better than that introduction?

BM: I suppose it cannot but tell us how you started boxing.

BN: I was introduced to boxing by my father, Matshibhasi, when he owned a boxing club in the North West. He trained me for my entire amateur career up to my professional debut. But he retired from his job just when I completed my matric. Then I went to Giyani in Limpopo to further my engineering studies. While there, I looked around for a boxing club and I ended up teaming up with Emmanuel Mutavhatsindi who has guided me ever since.

BM: It is not a usual occurrence for an Eastern Cape-born boxer to further a career in Limpopo because it is believed that boxing is more of an Eastern Cape sport.

BN: In my case, I never really learned to box in the Eastern Cape because, like I said, I was with my dad who was working in the mines at Orkney. But I did fight in the province, including in your region of Willowvale, so, in essence, I have not turned my back on my place of birth.

BM: I still do not believe that you indeed hail from Dutywa, which, as you have pointed out, is a neighbouring town of Willowvale.

BN: I know but I am really a rural girl and my clan name is MaNyawaza. My village is Chizele KuMangce.

BM: You said your parents went to watch you when you beat Alesia Graf for the WBF title in Cape Town. Was it the first time they did that?

BN: Yes it was the first time my mother, Notheko, was there and that is all thanks to the Mbashe municipality for flying them in and accommodating them. Of course my father has been with me, so he has been to my fights before.

BM: Did your mother not attend your fight when you defended your SA bantamweight title against Simangele Hadebe at King Hintsa Hall in Dutywa?

BN: No she did not. She is not really into this boxing thing but she supports me anyway.

BM: Tell us about that dance you made to the podium when you accepted the female boxer of the year award.

BN: (laughing). I was trying to entertain my parents because they were there to support me. I am not really a flashy person, in fact, I consider myself to be reserved.

BM: I do not believe that for a moment. Remember after winning the award, I interviewed you on radio and you were still flashy.

BN: (laughing). I was happy to win that award because not many people gave me a chance, despite my boxing achievements. I guess this was due to the fact that I am doing most of my boxing outside the Eastern Cape and, as you know, there were two nominees from the region in that category.

BM: And one of the nominees was your rival Sharoddene Fortuin …

BN: She is not my rival, but is someone who tries to steal my limelight by comparing herself to me. I beat her when I was still green, but ever since then she has been harping about that fight. I actually read one of the Daily Dispatch stories where she spoke nonsense about me – and I laughed.

BM: But when will you give her a rematch Bukiwe? She says you are scared of her.

BN: Why should I be scared of someone I beat when I was still inexperienced? What has she done since besides getting a gift decision for the IBO title? Look at what I have done. If she wants to retire early, she must come to me because I will destroy her career before it has even started, otherwise she must stay the hell away from me.

BM: I see that this topic gets you hot under the collar. Did you guys speak when you met in Durban for the awards ceremony?

BN: I really did not go there to socialise but to take what was rightfully mine so I had no time for small people. Yes this issue of Fortuin is becoming personal now, because she is ever on my case and she has people like you listening to her vitriol.

BM: No, no, Bukiwe do not blame me for Fortuin’s desire to get a rematch with you please. She has every right to demand a rematch and, as such, I as a journalist will have to write about that.

BN: But what has she done to deserve a rematch with me? Look, I beat a former multi world champion in Alesia, who would have destroyed her. Until she makes something of her career, I suggest she must stay away from me.

BM: Ok Bukiwe I see that you are worked up already about this, so let’s leave this topic. I hear that Graf requested a rematch with you back home in Germany?

BN: Yes she did and I accepted it. I see no need to turn her down because I will beat her again. But she must only make it worth my while, otherwise I am not going there.

BM: You must be proud that you are the only champion from Mbashe Municipality.

BN: I am, but my followers are not only limited to Mbashe. You should have seen them in Khayelitsha that warmed my heart, so I am grateful to them.

BM: I guess Mbashe municipality will throw a party of all parties for you?

BN: Yes, they had planned to after winning the award but now that I have added a world title I guess it will be bigger now.

BN: But that should come after a traditional ceremony at home to thank your ancestors for guiding you.

BN: I am not sure I will do that, because it will need me to go home … I am still busy here. I am planning to go back to school to complete my diploma so I will not have time.

