Thabo Matlaba gave about the most uninspiring dissection this week that a former Orlando Pirates captain could have on the source of the great club’s current woes – saying simply that he “did not know”.

Pressed further‚ the media-shy leftback finally did commit to the defence being Bucs’ problem‚ and their sole one‚ he said – surely an unsatisfactory explanation at how such a multitalented team could have now gone 12 league matches without a win.

Pirates’ 3-2 Absa Premiership defeat against Free State Stars at James Motlatsi Stadium in Orkney on Saturday saw them rooted in 11th place‚ with a measly 23 points from 21 games‚ having won just four times in the league this season.

Asked directly what the root of the problem is for this woeful underperformance‚ Matlaba replied: “I can’t‚ I can’t – I don’t know what to say about what the problem is. We’re trying our best. I don’t know what the problem is.

“Because we’ve been trying to talk about it and trying to get solutions. But at the end of the day it’s about hard work so that we can win games.

“But I don’t know what the problem is. We have talked about it‚ about what the problem is. But we don’t know what it is.”

Matlaba was pressed on how Pirates are supposed to find solutions if their players do not know what the problem is.

“As you know we are conceding goals. We spoke about it‚ but it still happens. Even in our last game against Free State Stars we conceded soft goals‚” he said.

“It’s been a problem‚ but even now it doesn’t get solved. But we’re trying our best to get there‚ to solve that problem.”