Top guns gear up for take-off in Cup final

Old Boys will tussle with Cambridge in a Flya Cup final at the Old Selbornian Club in East London tonight at 8pm.

However, Cambridge, who did not have the best of games in their opening game against Swallows, will be eager to spoil the party and pull off an upset.

Being defending champions and with the tournament being played on their homeground will make Old Boys favourites to once again lift the trophy.

The losing side will walk away with kit valued at R20 000.

The side that will emerge victorious will immediately make itself one of the favourites when league fixtures get under way.

Bragging rights and kit valued at R40 000 will be at stake as the two sides go to war in the club rugby pre-season tournament.

Cambridge coach Daniel Steyn said his charges were raring to go. Steyn, who admitted qualifying for the final was a good morale-booster for his men, said they do not mind the underdogs tag.

“The mood is very good in camp. The okes are very excited about being in the final because we obviously did not have a good [Eastern Cape] Super 12.

“We are going into the game as underdogs and sometimes it’s good to be underdogs,” he said.

While Steyn is aware that on paper, Old Boys are favourites to win the tournament, he also knows knockout rugby can be anyone’s game.

The trick will be to utilise their chances and make as few mistakes as possible or else they will have to wave goodbye to the R40 000 kit, floating trophy and bragging rights.

Steyn said his players were both mentally and physically prepared for the showdown.

“It will be a totally different ball game tomorrow night but I feel we have enough to give Old Boys a run and go all the way.

“We had very good training sessions this week so we are ready for the game,” said Steyn.

On the road to the final, Old Boys beat a second-string Walter Sisulu University All Blacks and Buffaloes.

Old Boys assistant coach Glen Warner is aware that being the host team makes them favourites. He is however under no illusion that Cambridge will be a walk in the park.

“We’ve got quite a nice mix of players but there is still room for improvement because the guys are not firing on all cylinders.

“Cambridge have vastly improved from last season to be where they are now. We know it won’t be an easy game but there is strong belief among the players,” he said.

“The prize at stake has really motivated the players extremely because it is nice to get something at the end. Silverware is what we play for at the end of the game.”

Flya Sportswear tournament director Barry Neville said it was all systems go for tonight.

“Everything is fine and on track. We are hoping to get a big crowd even if it rains. People must come out and support club rugby,” he said.