Fojela bowls them over for third time

Border ace fast bowler Phaphama Fojela was again the star of the show when he was named Border Player and Bowler of the 2016-2017 season at a glittering end-of-season Border cricket awards ceremony at Buffalo Park last night.

This is the second time in three seasons that Fojela has claimed the double, and the third year in a row that he has won the Bowler of the Season award, after he was named Player of the Season for the first time at the end of the 2014-2015 campaign.

Although in the twilight of his career at the age of 32, Fojela seems to be playing some of his best cricket as he proved, finishing as the leading wicket-taker in the just-completed Sunfoil three–day competition.

He claimed a superb 41 wickets in nine games, beating out the challenge of Northerns’ Migael Pretorius by one wicket. His best innings figures were 5/21 and his top match figures were 9/61.

Fojela’s miserly average of 13.70 was also the best of the competition and although he didn’t impress as much on the one-day front, he was still Border’s most lethal bowler, capturing 12 scalps in eight Provincial One-Day Cup games.

In all this season Fojela claimed three five-wicket hauls with the ball and proved to be a very handy lower order slugger with the bat, with him coming extremely close to scoring his first ever half-century when he slammed an unbeaten 46 against Western Province in March.

The other major award on the night went to Border captain Gionne Koopman who picked up the Batsman of the Season award.

In the three-day cup Koopman hit 434 runs in 13 innings at an average of 36.16, which included his highest first-class score of 130 along with three half-centuries, while in the one day matches he scored 257 runs in seven matches at an average of 25.85, including one fifty.

On the women’s front the Border women’s team impressed throughout the season.

They received the shield for winning the Coastal 50-over competition and then earlier this week made it into the Top Six Competition for the 2017-2018 season after their performance at the recent Women’s National Week.

The coveted women’s Player of the Season award went to Protea star Ayabonga Khaka, who has made herself an integral part of the international set-up and will be aiming to impress at the women’s World Cup later this year.

The Bowler of the Season award went to former Protea star Angelique Taai, while the Batter of the Season award went to Shafeeqa Pillay.

A whole host of other awards were also handed out on the night, including club awards, with Fort Hare winning the Premier League and Bohemians the T20 competition, while all the Border national representatives were

also recognised.

The president of Border Cricket, Tando Ganda congratulated all achievers in particular Fojela who enjoyed a spectacular and impressive season, also taking five-wicket hauls on three occasions.

Other five-wicket hauls were taken by Ayabulela Gqamane and Thandolwethu Mnyaka.

The batsmen were also rewarded. During the summer centuries were scored by Marco Marais, Martin Walters, Christiaan Jonker, Mkhululi Calana and Koopman.

The CEO of Border Cricket, Thando Booi also paid special tribute to volunteers of Border Cricket and members of the community who supported and contributed towards the sport. He

also thanked the main sponsors for the evening, Mercedes-Benz for their wonderful contribution towards the Awards Dinner.

He acknowledged all stakeholders, media, Department of Sport and Buffalo City Municipality for their generous support.

Special gratitude was also expressed to CSA for acknowledging, supporting and safeguarding the transformation gains at Border Cricket.

“We have had mixed fortunes this season, with good performances not necessary ending up in good results,” said Booi towards the end of the evening.

“On several occasions the team had dominated matches, being in a winning position and ended up losing the game.”

Other award winners on the night were: Second League: Kwelera Cricket Club; Premier Reserve League: United Cricket Club; Border Reserve League: Stutterheim Cricket Club; Promotion League: Healdtown Cricket Club.

National representatives: SA U17 Rural boys: Iviwe Qengwa, Bayolise Tunyiswa, Peter Mahluko; SA U19 girls: Ghandi Jafta, Siyamthanda Mhletywa, Nobulumko Baneti; SA women’s team: Ayabonga Khaka; SA U17 boys: Thando Ntini; SA Colts: Jason Raubenheimer, Siphamandla Krweqe; SA Schools: Sinethemba Qeshile, Akhona Mnyaka; SA U19 boys: Jason Niemand, Akhona Mnyaka, Siphamandla Krweqe.

The Border Cricket golf day had been scheduled for yesterday at the East London Golf Club but the event had to be postponed due to inclement weather.

Although a new date has not been confirmed as yet, Border Cricket are looking at their options and will communicate the new day as soon as possible.