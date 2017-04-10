South African Football Association (Safa) Development Agency chief executive Dr Robin Petersen has compared the behaviour of Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba’s after the 2-1 win over Senegal in Polokwane last year to dousing himself in petrol and setting himself alight.

Giving evidence during the arbitration case between Safa and the former Bafana Bafana coach on Monday at the CCMA offices‚ Petersen said Mashaba’s antics were similar to someone shooting himself on both feet.

“He lost control of his demeanour‚ ability to reason and he was a man who was bitterly angry with the association that employs him and the media‚” Petersen said.

“It was a clear indication of ‘I don’t care about Safa and the media’ and he send out a message that ‘I am not part of you.’

“Because of his anger‚ he set himself apart from the association that employs him and it was like pouring petrol on himself and setting himself alight or shooting yourself on both feet.

“It was supposed to be a moment to enjoy a glorious victory against a tough team but what happened was that almost everyone read and saw his outbursts.

“From a remuneration point of view‚ the coach is paid way higher than a CEO.

“He is empowered to appoint the people to support him and it is an extremely important position.

“Being a national team coach does not only mean dealing with the players.

“There are multiple stakeholders that you have to deal with including the NEC and media‚” Petersen said‚ adding that a national coach is the face of the team and the organisation.

In the morning‚ Safa’s head of referees Peter Sejake said Mashaba behaved unprofessionally and he believed that his relationship with the association had broken down.

Petersen will continue to be cross questioned by Mashaba’s lawyer Claudio Bollo on Tuesday morning before proceedings adjourn until between May 22.

Safa chief executive Dennis Mumble is expected to take the stand next month. — TMG Digital/TMG Sport