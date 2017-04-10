Outplayed and outclassed: Old Boys shine to hold Flya Cup aloft again

Old Boys ran in seven tries to successfully defend their Flya Cup trophy 47-7 against an outplayed and outclassed Cambridge at the Old Selbornian Club on Friday night.

The Old Selbornian Club went into the game as hot favourites and it did not take long for that to be visible in the game.

The Border Rugby club rugby powerhouse wasted no time to get the scoreboard ticking as they scored try after try.

The James Winstanley-coached side dominated from the start to the final whistle in all aspects of the game.

Old Boys were simply magnificent to watch during lineouts and scrums.

Old Boys who were unconvincing against a second string Walter Sisulu University All Blacks side in their first game, showed why they are one of the “to-watch” teams in club rugby as they produced an all-round performance.

They comfortably led 26-0 after 40 minutes.

The second half was not any different as they continued where they left off, bullying Cambridge.

If it had it been a boxing fight, Cambridge coach Daniel Steyn would have thrown in the towel to save his side further humiliation.

Three tries from inside centre Josh Bassingworth, two by eighthman Shane Spring, and one apiece by speedy winger Ndima Gwavu and lock Siya November were enough for the easy win.

Impressive scrumhalf Craig Shone added 12 points with the boot.

But credit to Cambridge, the side stuck it out and continued to play their hearts out.

But Old Boys could do no wrong on the night as they successfully defended the cup in grand fashion.

A further 21 points in the second half was enough to claim the floating trophy, kit worth R40000 and bragging rights.

Cambridge centre Sinethemba Mngaza scored his side’s consolation points, a late try and conversion.

Old Boys assistant coach Glen Warner said they were pleased with the team’s clinical performance.

“They played according to how we asked them and stuck to the structure. But credit must go to Cambridge because the game was played in good spirit.

“The guys made us proud and now the focus is on the league when we play our first game against Police on April 22,” Warner said.

Steyn said going into the game without a tighthead prop was never going to make things easy for them, but admitted they lost to a better side in the end.

“The boys tried, but Old Boys dominated the game. They are a strong unit and have exciting backs.

“It was a good thing for Cambridge to get to the final,” he said.

“We won’t look at the 47-7 score like most people would; we will focus on the experience of getting to the final.”

Old Boys try-scorers: Bassingworth (3), Spring (2), Gwavu and November.

Conversions: Shone (6).

Cambridge try-scorer: Mngaza.

Conversion: Mngaza.