Bucks fired to make the point

Premier Soccer League hopefuls Mthatha Bucks resume their quest for a National First Division playoff spot with a home encounter against basement dwellers Santos at the Mthatha Stadium on Saturday.

This will be the first time that coach Ian Palmer will be playing against his former employers, making it a must-win clash for the former Orlando Pirates coach.

“It will be a normal game for me because it will not be about me but about the team getting maximum points,” he said.

On paper, Amathol’amnyama should easily put the struggling Capetonians to the sword. Their passionate fans, who were crucial in their win over Real Kings FC, should also tip the odds in favour of the Eastern Cape outfit.

Bucks will be eager to get the all-important three points as they drew 1-1 with Mbombela United in their last outing.

Reflecting on the United game, Palmer said his charges showed character to come back from behind.

“We could have snatched the game. Yes, we didn’t start well but the players showed character in that game. They have recovered from the 1-1 draw,” he said after training yesterday.

Santos will be eager to spoil the party by upsetting the hosts. The last time the two sides met on November 25 last year at the Athlone Stadium in Cape Town, Santos held Bucks to a goalless stalemate.

But motivated by moving a step closer to realising their target of finishing at least third on the log and qualifying for the playoffs, Bucks should be firing on all cylinders.

Palmer is on record as saying they cannot afford to drop any points at home if they are to finish with at least 52 points at the end of the season.

A win for Bucks will take them to 36 points and possibly to third position, depending on Stellenbosch FC and Royal Eagles who will play against Witbank Spurs and University of Pretoria, respectively.

Palmer said the break helped them to work on a few aspects of their game, which he hopes will be implemented on Saturday.

“It is a home game so we cannot show them any respect. We did not get maximum points away so we have to win, especially since it is our home game,” he said.

Palmer is aware that the People’s Team will not be a walk in the park.

“Because of the situation they are in, I would prefer to play a team on top of the league. They will come out fighting because they are fighting for their lives.

“It will not be an easy game but we had our first session today and it was brilliant. The boys are ready.”

A draw for Santos will be a good result but anything other than maximum points for the home side will be a bad result.

And if Bucks are to stop Santos from stealing any points from them, their leading talisman Mazwi “Jomo” Mncube will have to have his scoring boots on.

Bucks will be without their inspirational captain Thabiso Mokoena in the middle of the park as he is suspended for the game.