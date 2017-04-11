Tigers’ boss in ugly brawl at Bees clash

Future Tigers owner Vukile Mlanjana and his cameraman were allegedly assaulted by EC Bees officials at the weekend.

The punchup incident happened at the Bhisho Stadium on Saturday during the Bees and Highbury ABC Motsepe League game.

While Bees and Tigers will lock horns in the last game of the season, which will likely decide which team will represent the Eastern Cape in the playoffs for a National First Division spot, fans were given a preview of what is to come on May 6 – a physical brawl.

The fracas started when Bees officials allegedly tried to stop Siphesihle Fanta from taking video-footage of the game.

When Bees noticed that their game was being taped, team manager Zama Nene went to Fanta and allegedly assaulted him when he refused to stop shooting.

The scuffle also resulted in Mlanjana allegedly being assaulted when he tried to intervene.

Fanta said he could have taken Nene on but decided against it as he did not know how many people were with her.

The 21-year-old Fort Hare University third-year law student said Nene pushed him down before jumping on top of him.

“When that happened I was really scared even though that might be embarrassing for some people. What got me so scared was how she managed to subdue me within seconds.

“The pain she inflicted on my neck was the worst. It was like a cop had grabbed me,” he said.

Fanta opened a case against Nene.

Provincial police spokesman Captain Khaya Tonjeni said: “Bhisho SAPS can confirm that a case of common assault was opened and is under investigation. No one has been arrested yet.”

Mlanjana’s friend Nkosinathi Ndengane, who told the Daily Dispatch he was with the Tigers boss, said his friend was assaulted by Thamsanqa “Shoes” Klaasen.

Ndengane said they were at the stadium to watch how Bees play so that they could plan for when the two sides play the last game of the season on May 6 at the Bhisho Stadium.

“Our cameraman who was taking footage so that we can analyse how they play, was assaulted by Zama Nene. She wrestled with him before pressing him down with a knee.

“Then Thamsanqa “Shoes” Klaasen came and didn’t even ask questions and started assaulting ta Vuks [Mlanjana]. As he was slapping and punching him, we saw that they had guns so we could not fight back. It was like our hands were tied,” he said.

“It is totally unacceptable that people are using violence because we went there to watch the game because we love the sport.”

Mlanjana would not be drawn into commenting on the alleged assault yesterday.

“I will report the incident to Safa then it will be Safa that will decide what action to take,” he said.

Nene also did not want to comment, saying both teams were taking the legal route.

“Yes, there was a scuffle between EC Bees and Future Tigers but it was at a Highbury game so that’s all I will say.

“The matter is now a legal matter so I cannot comment,” she said.

Klaasen declined to comment.

Safa provincial secretary Isaac Klaas said the alleged incident had not yet been brought to their attention.

However, he appealed for tolerance.

“If that really happened it is really unfortunate but we will wait until we get a report. But if anyone is found guilty, strong disciplinary action will be taken because we are trying to build brands here – that of ABC Motsepe and Safa.

“We would like to appeal to our members to behave,” said Klaas.