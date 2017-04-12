Bulldogs to show what they’ve got

Hard-working flanker Siya Mdaka will lead an experienced Border Bulldogs team when they take on the EP Kings in their last friendly at Rhodes University in Grahamstown today (kick-off 3pm).

After today’s friendly, the Bulldogs will turn their attention to their first game of the SuperSport Rugby Challenge, on April 23 against the Boland Cavaliers at Wolfson Stadium in Zwide.

Bulldogs interim coach David Dobela has named a pretty experienced side for today, with young former Sharks and Jaguars winger Lelethu Gcilitshane starting.

Dobela will be using the game to further prepare for what is expected to be a tough season in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge.

In the Challenge, the Bulldogs will compete in the South Pool with Boland Cavaliers, EP Kings, the SWD Eagles and DHL Western Province.

If the Bulldogs are to repeat last season’s heroics, when they lost in the semifinal of the Currie Cup First Division, they will have to hit the ground running. They will have to make a statement that even without their star try-scorer Makazole Mapimpi and utility back Masixole “Coyi” Banda, who joined the Southern Kings, they are still a force to be reckoned with.

Unlike Banda, who is expected to return to the Bulldogs at the end of Super Rugby, Mapimpi has been snatched up by the Free State Cheetahs. But the Bulldogs have been boosted by the return of lock Wandile Putuma from the Southern Kings. However, Putuma will not be part of today’s team.

Dobela said their preparations were well on track.

“Our preparations are at an advanced stage and progressing very well. We will be much prepared for Boland after this game. But we definitely have a chance to repeat what we achieved last season,” he said.

Dobela is aware that their showing last season will have made many teams take notice of them, which will make them a target, as teams will bring their A-games when they play against them.

His charges have had friendly games against the Eagles, Southern Kings and Sharks – and now have the warm-up against the EP Kings.

Today’s game will give the Bulldogs an indication of what, more or less, to expect from their provincial rivals.

They lock horns again with EP Kings in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge on May 13 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Dobela will be hoping that they will have rectified some of the mistakes in their friendlies, especially in defending driving mauls and contesting lineouts and scrums.

He called on the Bulldogs faithful to rally behind the team.

“They should back us and support the boys. We lost some of our best try-scorers but we promise that we will give them the brand of rugby they know us to play.”

A total of 14 replacements will be on the bench today.

The Bulldogs team is: Blake Kyd; Mbeko Kota, Phumlani Blaawu, Athenkosi Khethani, Hendri Storm; Lukhanyo Nomzanga, Siya Mdaka (capt); Onke Dubase, Bongihlombe Kobese, Oliver Zono, Lelethu Gcilitshane, Lunga Dumezweni, Lundi Ralarala, Michael Makase and Sonwabile Mqalo.