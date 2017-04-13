Myeki eyes Wanderers triumph

Border golfing star Zethu Myeki will be in prime form when she heads into the SA Amateur Strokeplay Championships at Wanderers Golf Club in Johannesburg next week.

Myeki will be taking a lot of momentum into the event after she represented the South African women’s team at the Regional All-Africa Challenge Trophy (RAACT) in Lesotho last week.

Myeki was on top of her game as she helped the team, which also featured Sarah Bouch, Lumien Orton and Vicki Traut, as they defended the country’s proud record of never having lost the tournament.

“I am so glad the team managed to win the trophy, it was a great experience in Lesotho,” said Myeki.

“The course was short and very hard and the greens were so small, so we were not used to these type of courses, so for us to adapt and win was great.”

In the end SA sealed their sixth consecutive win in the tournament by 12 shots over Zimbabwe, with it being an all-round team effort that got them the win. With only the best two scores from each golfer counting on each day, Traut with a two-under 70 and Bouch with a one-under 71 helped SA take an early lead on the first day.

Myeki with a level-par 72 and Orton with a one-over 73 then took centre-stage on day two, before another level-par round from Myeki, along with a two-under 70 from Bouch sealed the victory on the third and final day.

“We all contributed towards the win, in each round a different one of us put in a good performance, which was a fantastic effort,” admitted Myeki. It was very important for SA to keep the record, Zimbabwe gave us a big challenge and going into the last round it was still anyone’s game, so we closed it out nicely.”

On the overall standings Bouch finished on top of the pile, followed by Zimbabwe’s Batsirai Tilowaluti, with Orton third and then Myeki in fourth. “For me just to represent my country is a dream come true because I can see all the hard work I have put into my game being rewarded,” said Myeki.

“But I thought I played well overall, I struggled a bit in my first round and things didn’t seem to fall for me, but in my second and third rounds I came back nicely and I was happy with how it went.”

Looking on to next week’s amateur strokeplay champs, Myeki will be hoping to build on the momentum picked up over the past week.

Although the best amateur women’s golfers will all be out in force at the tournament, Myeki should be considered as one of the frontrunners.

She is already enjoying a very good year, having finished runner-up in three tournaments and finished tie third in another, which has helped her rise to second in the country on the Amateur women’s rankings.

“The SA strokeplay tournament is going to be a big one for me and I am really looking forward to it,” said Myeki.

The SA Amateur Strokeplay gets under way next week Sunday and plays through to the following week Tuesday.