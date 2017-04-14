Bucks star set to keep fire burning

Experienced central defender Mashale Rantabane will captain Mthatha Bucks in their crucial National First Division game against bottom of the table Santos at the Mthatha Stadium tomorrow.

Regular captain Thabiso Mokoena has been suspended for the all-important clash as he was cautioned in their 1-1 draw away to Mbombela United in their previous game.

Amathol’amanyama will also be without defensive midfielder Wandisile Fukutwa as the Qumbu-born midfielder has a family bereavement.

This means coach Ian Palmer will have to have a new midfield combination. This will likely give midfield maestro Bafana Dlamini, who has been starting on the bench in recent games to start the game.

The absence of the two regulars in midfield might also see former Amajita star Pule Maraisane making his Bucks debut. Themba Dhladhla and Sihle Mbhele will also be options.

This will be the first time Bucks return home in almost a month after last playing against Real Kings FC on March 18.

The 26-year-old former Golden Arrows hardman described the game as a must-win encounter.

“We can’t afford to lose any points at home because the league is very tight. If you look at the difference between us and the team on position two, the difference is not that much, so we have to go all out and win so that we keep our hopes of reaching the playoffs alive.

“It won’t be an easy game because Santos are fighting to escape relegation but we have to win this game,” said Rantabane.

“Every game from now until the end of the season will be very important. The guys are ready.”

The last time Amathol’amnyama and the People’s Team met on November 25 last year at the Athlone Stadium in Cape Town, Santos held Bucks to a goalless stalemate.

But this is one of four home games that Palmer is targeting to win. The 12 points from the four home wins will take Bucks to 45 points.

This would mean they would need at least seven points from their four away games to get to their targeted 52 points – which has been enough for a third place finish – an automatic playoff spot in recent seasons.

The log is so tight that Bucks could move up from position five to three should they win and Stellenbosch FC and Royal Eagles lose against Witbank Spurs and University of Pretoria, respectively.

Playing in front of their home fans, who are expected to once again pack the stadium to capacity, Bucks marksmen Mazwi “Jomo” Mncube and Chilesha Kangwa should be motivated to lead the team to victory.

The two have been in sublime form, scoring freely, but Palmer will be hoping that his other strikers Sydney Masana and Petrus Ngebo find their scoring form.

The two strikers, who have Premier Soccer League experience, will also be eager to start finding the back of the net as Bucks will need them to come to the party.

The back four – which will likely be Sonwabo Maqokolo at left-back, Aphiwe Lubisi on the right and the central pairing of Gift Sithole and Rantabane will also have to be on top of their game and concentrate throughout the game – if they are to successfully protect goalkeeper Ntando Nkala.

The Free State-born no-nonsense defender said he was honoured to be given the armband.

Rantabane, a crowd favourite because of his solid defending and his good attacking play, called on the fans to once again rally behind the team.

“This is a big responsibility to lead the guys. If you look at our home games, our fans have been very supportive.

“We are the best supported team in the league. They are the ones who motivate us and give us extra spirit to push ourselves hard,” said Rantabane.