Steve Komphela is still seeking to keep a lid on expectations as Kaizer Chiefs continue to stay in contention for the Premier Soccer League title‚ having extended their unbeaten run to 13 matches with victory in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.

Chiefs‚ who meet increasingly battling‚ 12th-placed Chippa United at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday evening (6pm)‚ have crept up to third place on 42 points from 23 games‚ just three points off leaders Cape Town City.

Komphela‚ whose side have made a remarkable turnaround after a poor start to the campaign‚ was careful to not make any pronouncements about this side’s chances even if the finish line is getting ever closer.

“I can say we are still in the race with a couple of matches to play but I must be careful not to make any pronouncements‚” Chiefs’ coach said.

“We still respect the rest of the opponents. Some pronouncements can be seen as a sign of arrogance and we need to be careful about what we say.

“But we are well within the dogs who are chasing the big bone.”

Chiefs flew back to Johannesburg on Thursday morning for regeneration and then to get on the plane again on Friday to go to Nelspruit for Saturday’s match against Chippa.

Komphela was delighted with his side’s defending‚ as well as two well-taken goals by George Maluleka and Gustavo Paez‚ in the 2-0 win over Celtic.

But a booking near the end of the game for Bernard Parker means the striker will miss Saturday’s match through suspension.

Asked whether Paez might play from the start‚ the Chiefs coach said : “I don’t want to warn (Chippa coach) Dan Malesela before the game.”