Steve Komphela predicted George Lebese would prove the decisive factor before he got the winner for Kaizer Chiefs against Chippa United at the weekend and said he hopes the player would make a solid return to form.A goal five minutes from the end in Nelspruit on Saturday was the only one of the game and kept Chiefs firmly in the title race even if they have played more matches than the other top contenders for the Premier Soccer League title.

Lebese‚ who Komphela said had lacked confidence‚ blasted home a left foot screamer to remind of his potential after having flattered to deceive in recent seasons.

“Last week when we went to Bloemfontein we had to leave him behind because he had a pain on the bone of his foot‚” Komphela said.

“Before our cup match against Acornbush‚ he could feel the pain when he was kicking the ball.

“He couldn’t make it.

“We left him behind for the trip to Bloemfontein to let our medics work on trying to get him back into action.

“Before the match against Chippa he said‚ ‘coach‚ I feel much better. I can play.’

“We know he has quality and he made a big difference in the match.

“He scored a crucial goal for us.

“They laughed at me on the bench when I said ‘this is George’s match‚ he’s going to score here‚ lets get him on’.

“I hope his confidence rises because he’s a got quality and the fans love him to bits.

“When he scores we feel delighted.

“Let’s just pray he stays injury free and contributes to the success of the team‚” Komphela said.

The 28-year-old Lebese has had both back and foot injuries this season and made 13 starts in all competitions‚ scoring four times.