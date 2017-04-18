Bucks get a whiff of that playoff shot

Mthatha Bucks will have a chance to go to position two should they win their National First Division encounter against Milano United at the Athlone Stadium in Cape Town today.

A win for Amathol’amnyama will take them to 39 points – level with Black Leopards.

Leopards and Bucks have the same number of goal difference but a win for the Eastern Cape team will mean they will move from position five to occupy the second spot on the log because of a superior goal difference.

“For us it’s not about occupying position two but it’s about accumulating as many points as possible because we need about 18 points to achieve our goal.

“All the games from now until the end of the season will be must-win games,” Bucks coach Ian Palmer said yesterday.

The former Chippa United mentor is on record saying they are targeting at least 52 points to achieve their mandate of qualifying for the playoffs.

Bucks go into the game against 14th-placed United high in confidence after narrowly edging basement dwellers, Santos 1-0 at the Mthatha Stadium on Saturday.

The Premier Soccer League hopefuls had to wait until the 89th minute to get the all-important goal as Santos almost stole what would have been a crucial point for them on the road.

Petrus Ngebo came off the bench to tap from close-range the solitary goal and kept Bucks’ dream of qualifying for the playoffs alive.

Ngebo is fast proving himself to be a super-sub as this was the second time he rescued Bucks from embarrassing draws against relegation-threatened teams in Mthatha.

He came off the bench and scored against struggling Magesi FC last month.

Although Palmer was happy with the win against the People’s Team, he will be hoping for a more clinical performance against United.

But as the games come thick and fast, Palmer will take three points regardless of how they get it.

He has previously said sometimes they will play badly but get the results – something he does not mind.

He told the Daily Dispatch that he was happy with the fighting spirit shown by his charges against Santos.

“Ever since I got here the spirit and mood has been high. The boys are not complacent and understand their roles,” said Palmer.

He will be happy that his side did not concede at home but will be more concerned with the lack of burying the chances that they created.

Another positive was that Bucks does not only have to rely on their leading goalscorer Mazwi “Jomo” Mncube and his striking partner Chilesha Kangwa as Ngebo has shown with his five goals, mostly from the bench, that he is capable of rising to the occasion.

Palmer will be hoping that one of his most senior and experienced players, Sydney Masana, who is yet to find the back of the net since joining Amathol’amnyama in January, will find his scoring form soon as they want to be firing on all cylinders.

The former Transkei capital town outfit will also be boosted by the return of its inspirational captain Thabiso Mokoena from suspension.

Palmer is aware that United will not be a walk in the park.

“We’re playing yet another relegation-threatened team. It’s always difficult to play these teams because they’re fighting for their lives.

“But we have to go all out tomorrow in search of the three points,” he said.