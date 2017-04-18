Maluleke jets in to steal thunder at Guild

A full night of bodybuilding action came to its conclusion on Saturday night as Muzi Maluleke from Pretoria claimed the overall win in the IFBB Buffalo City All-Africa Arnold Classic 2017 Qualifier.

A packed Guild Theatre was the stage for the extremely competitive event that saw the best local bodybuilders, as well as some top bodybuilders from around the country go head-to-head for the R15000 grand prize, as well as an entry into the 2017 Arnold’s main event next month.

In the end it was Maluleke, who was a late entry into the competition, that took the overall win after claiming the win in his middleweight category earlier in the night.

“Muzi called me on Friday and said he was coming in for the competition and it was an absolute treat for the spectators to see him taking part,” event organiser and director of KM Sports Promotions Kaya Majeke said.

“He is one of the country’s top athletes and in the end it was a unanimous decision from the judges with everyone backing him as the winner.

“As you will remember last year we had a similar situation when Mduduzi Green from Durban also arrived at the 11th-hour and stole the show, so it is great to see these top athletes drawn to East London to come and compete.”

With about 85 of the more than 100 athletes taking part being local, most of the category awards on the night went to Eastern Cape athletes, with some fierce competition from all involved.

Cindy Lee Dredge from King William’s Town claimed one of the other two main awards on the night, claiming the overall bikini fitness award after taking the win in the women’s fitness bikini section. The overall men’s physique award then went to Uitenhage’s Juan Robin after taking the U178 category earlier in the night.

Other division winners on the night were Mariska Thoresen, Esti Pretorius, Tanya Pickering, Ki-Yano Schoonraad, Thambeko Sentile, Francois Botha, Thando Mbedu, Warrick Harvey, Gwaqa Simhokolo, Thulasizwe Sifatyi, Bonginkosi Sitelo, Chris Nguta, Dylan Duthie, Lwazi Buso, Louis Bessinger, Kwanele Nkani, Sizwe Mnqanqeni and Shane Kreusch.

All the division winners received prize-money as well as a medal for their efforts.

The athletes to qualify for the Arnold’s next month are: Francois Botha, Kili Anga, Ki-Yano Schoonraad, Jessica Osterloh, Cindy Lee Dredge, Celicia Openshaw, Siyabulela Zekani, Sinako Mjindi, Ricardo Vieira, Juan Robin, Simlindile Lalu, Ziyaad Thebus, Werner Henning, Madoda Malindi, Luthando Gcasamba, Warrick Harvey, Bonginkosi Sitelo, Anda Phillip, Sakhumzi Bobi, Sizwe Daliwe, Mveliso Tapi, Vuyo Vanda, Thulasizwe Sifatyi, Remo de Marco, Chris Nguta, Lwazi Buso, Mabhelandile Mapapu, Muzi Maluleke and Louis Bessinger.