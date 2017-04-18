Tete gets a surprise welcome in UK

By Mesuli Zifo -

It was déjà vu  for the Eastern Cape boxing contingent in England where Mdantsane boxer Zolani Tete will vie for the WBO world bantamweight title eliminator on Saturday.

MEAN TEAM! Zolani Tete is ready to rumble with the support of his team consisting of chief trainer from left, Loyiso Mtya, brother Makazole, manager Mla Tengimfene and MEC Pemmy Majodina

Tete, who will take on Filipino Arthur Villanueva at Leicester Arena, was welcomed by Eastern Cape Sports MEC Pemmy Majodina who is also in England for repatriation of bones of  struggle icons.

Majodina, a staunch boxing fanatic, launched into her trademark rhetoric describing her delight at welcoming “her son”.

Should Tete win the fight he will pave a way for a title shot at another Filipino star Marlon Tapales who is  fighting in Japan this weekend.

