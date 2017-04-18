Tete gets a surprise welcome in UK

It was déjà vu for the Eastern Cape boxing contingent in England where Mdantsane boxer Zolani Tete will vie for the WBO world bantamweight title eliminator on Saturday.

Tete, who will take on Filipino Arthur Villanueva at Leicester Arena, was welcomed by Eastern Cape Sports MEC Pemmy Majodina who is also in England for repatriation of bones of struggle icons.

Majodina, a staunch boxing fanatic, launched into her trademark rhetoric describing her delight at welcoming “her son”.

Should Tete win the fight he will pave a way for a title shot at another Filipino star Marlon Tapales who is fighting in Japan this weekend.