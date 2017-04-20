SuperSport United will try to overcome fatigue from a gruelling schedule and come up with a plan that suits Kaizer Chiefs badly in Saturday evening’s Nedbank Cup quarterfinal‚ said Matsatsantsa coach Stuart Baxter.

SuperSport take on Chiefs at FNB Stadium having drifted away from the Absa Premiership title race‚ and the Nedbank Cup remains probably the Pretoria side’s final chance at silverware in 2016-17.

SuperSport must lift themselves from a tough trip to Liberia on the weekend to beat Barrack Young Controllers 5-0 to reach the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup on either side of two league defeats against Mamelodi Sundowns (5-0 and 1-0).

Baxter said SuperSport will try to come up with a gameplan that takes into account their fatigue and that will make life difficult for his ex-club Chiefs.

“I think what’s been a very tough schedule for everybody in the PSL puts down a few conditions in terms of squad rotation‚ loading of the players‚ who’s fit and how you’re going to play‚” Baxter said.

“It puts down conditions in terms of how you’re going to pick your XI.

“We will try to find a gameplan that we think will suit Chiefs badly.

“Undoubtedly its going to be a good game. It’s two teams who know each other well and I’m sure will have ambitions to go far in this tournament.”