Janse van Rensburg to miss the three-test series against France

Incumbent Springbok inside centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg will definitely miss the three-test series against France in June.

It has emerged that he will be out of action for 12 weeks which means there is an outside chance of him still featuring in Super Rugby should the Lions make the play-offs.

Janse van Rensburg was a late‚ some feel reluctant‚ inclusion in Allister Coetzee’s Springbok team on last year’s end of year tour of Europe.

He played in the team’s last Test – a 27-13 defeat at the hands of Wales at the Millennium Stadium last year.

His chances of playing against France were dashed last weekend when he suffered a lateral collateral ligament tear and a posterolateral corner injury in the Lions’ 29-16 Super Rugby victory over the Stormers at Newlands.

He was forced from the field inside the opening 10 minutes of the game and was replaced by Harold Vorster‚ who will slot into that position from the start in tonight’s Super Rugby game against the Jaguares at Ellis Park.

Vorster impressed when he came on last weekend and although he will bring defter touches and probing angles in attack‚ the Lions will no doubt miss Janse van Rensburg’s forceful ball carries as the competition heads into the second half of the league stages.

Given his prognosis Janse van Rensburg may be fit to return for the Super Rugby play-offs should the Lions qualify for that phase of the competition.

As things stand they are very favourably placed to do just that‚ currently topping the Africa conference