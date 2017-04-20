Russell Domingo may not have said it in as many words‚ but he still seems keen on continuing in his current role as Proteas coach.

His contract expires at the end of the England tour at the end of August‚ with Domingo admitting the decision is out of his hands.

“Whether I do throw my name into the hat is not very important‚” he said yesterday.

“I’ve had one opportunity to take part in the 50-over World Cup and if I’m fortunate‚ I’d love to have another crack at it but that’s not in my control at the moment.

“It’s the process that needs to take place that’s more important and the people that make the decisions are more important. They need to do what’s in the best interests of South African cricket‚” said Domingo.

“I know where I want to be and I’d like to be involved with South African cricket‚ whether it’s with the academy‚ the national team or the franchises.

“My passion is South African cricket‚ being involved in cricket in South Africa and that’s where I’d like to stay. The powers that be above me can possibly decide where that will be and in some form or other‚ I hope I will stay in the system.”

Moving to his controllables‚ Domingo and selection convenor Linda Zondi did not spring major surprises‚ with Keshav Maharaj’s inclusion ahead of Tabraiz Shamsi being the only potential head turner.

In light of the excellent Test season the Dolphins have had‚ along with his greater batting ability‚ Maharaj was always going to knock on the limited-overs selection door.

Maharaj only played in two Momentum One-Day Cup matches but had a big impact in one of those matches.

His 5/40 on a tacky Kingsmead surface propelled the Dolphins to a 27-run win against the Lions in a low-scoring dogfight.

Shamsi took 12 wickets in six matches for the all-conquering Titans but it was Maharaj’s batting strength that convinced Zondi and the rest of the selection panel.

Morne Morkel also forced his way into the squad in Dale Steyn’s continued absence and four all-rounders in Andile Phehlukwayo‚ Chris Morris‚ Dwaine Pretorius and Wayne Parnell all making the cut.

“Maharaj gives us a bit more batting depth than a guy like Shamsi or Aaron Phangiso would offer us. Maharaj gives us a lot of control and he’s done well in the Test circuit and his domestic limited-overs record is fantastic.

“He averages 25 with the bat‚ 28 with the ball and an economy rate of just under five. Should he play‚ it allows us the option of breathing easier than the option of two outright spinners who can’t bat‚” said Domingo.

Aiden Markram and Khaya Zondo will captain the South Africa “A” four-day and limited-over squads on their concurrent tour of England.

Steyn has also been named in the four-day squad with a view of his fitness being tested ahead of the four-Test series against England that starts in July.

Full squad is:

Hashim Amla (Cape Cobras)‚ Quinton de Kock‚ ( Titans)‚ Faf du Plessis (Titans)‚ AB de Villiers – captain (Titans)‚ JP Duminy (Cape Cobras)‚ David Miller (Knights)‚ Chris Morris (Titans)‚ Wayne Parnell (Cape Cobras)‚ Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins)‚ Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions)‚ Imran Tahir (Dolphins)‚ Dwaine Pretorius (Highveld Lions)‚ Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins)‚ Farhaan Behardien (Titans)‚ Morne Morkel (Titans). — TMG Digital/TMG Sport