Chippa United coach Dan Malesela has his eye on the Nedbank Cup‚ emphasising that his side need to rediscover their form in a tricky quarterfinal against Jomo Cosmos on Saturday.

Attack-minded Chippa‚ who host Cosmos at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth (3pm)‚ have had a tough 2017‚ with just three wins from 12 league and cup matches this year‚ losing four and drawing five.

They lost again against Kaizer Chiefs (1-0) in their PSL match at FNB Stadium on Saturday and Malesela wants United to bounce back against Jomo Sono’s tough First Division campaigners Cosmos‚ who eliminated Bidvest Wits in the Nedbank last-16.

“It is not an easy one for us. I watched them against Wits and against Thanda Royal Zulu – you never really know the structure‚” Malesela said.

“They play counter attacks and pack the defence. I hope we can create openings. We have been able to open up teams with packed defence this season.

“We have a plan. Cup matches are different and we know what we going to do come Saturday. It is important that we are tight defensively. No more slip-ups‚” Malesela added.

“This is not disrespecting anyone but there is no use of competing if you do not think you can win. We are going to compete.

“It is important for us to respond following the defeat last week and hopefully we have one or two players back from injury.

“The injury situation at the Club has not been good but we should have enough ammunition come Saturday.”

The other early Nedbank quarterfinal on Saturday sees Lamontville Golden Arrows host Platinum Stars at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu‚ Durban.