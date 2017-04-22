Bulldogs look to devour Cavaliers

The Border Bulldogs have gone for the tried and tested in their opening game of the SuperSport Rugby Challenge against the Boland Cavaliers in Port Elizabeth tomorrow.

The game, at the Wolfson Stadium in Zwide, will be one of three televised games on SS1 and SS Select as the sports channel and SA Rugby take the game to the people.

The Bulldogs’ game gets underway at 1pm while EP Kings will lock horns with DHL Western Province at 3pm.

The glaring omission from the match day 22 is that of flanker/ eighth man Onke Dubase, who has been left out because of a knee injury he suffered in their last friendly game against the EP Kings.

Interim coach David Dobela said his charges were ready to rumble. The traditionally attacking Bulldogs go into the affair as favourites because of their run in the Currie Cup First Division last season.

The hard working flanker Siyabulela Mdaka will lead the experienced Bulldogs side as they go in search of a win in their first outing in the 10-week tournament.

The midfield combination of scrumhalf Bangihlombe Kobese and flyhalf Oliver Zono will be crucial if the Bulldogs are to start the tournament on a high note.

On Thursday, Mdaka said they were looking to hit the ground running. To do that, the team will have to produce an all-round top performance.

