It’s do-or-die for Bucks

Mthatha Bucks will be looking to revive their hope of qualifying for the play-offs when they entertain Witbank Spurs in a crucial National First Division League clash at the Mthatha Stadium today.

The Eastern Cape outfit will be eager to bounce back from their surprising 2-0 loss away to Milano United on Tuesday.

The loss at Athlone Stadium resulted in Amathol’amnyama dropping further away from position three – an automatic play-off berth – to position six.

But the league is so tight that any of the top eight teams still stand a chance of making the play-offs.

Coach Ian Palmer was disappointed that they dropped points against United. But that is in the past now as they are focusing on the Spurs and Stellenbosch FC games.

Bucks will lock horns with fourth-placed Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium next weekend.

“Witbank Spurs and Stellenbosch will be a test for us. Those games will determine if we still have a chance of qualifying for the play-offs,” he said.

Only Thanda Royal Zulu, the runaway log-leaders are guaranteed of returning to top-flight football.

The Mthatha side is only four points behind second-placed Black Leopards. Bucks will be eager to avoid a second consecutive loss, which might be catastrophic for their plans of hopefully joining Chippa United in the Premier Soccer League next season.

To Bucks’ advantage will be the thousands of fans that are expected to pack the stadium to capacity. Also, under Palmer, the former Transkei capital town side is yet to lose at home.

