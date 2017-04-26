Whizzkid on a high after pick-Fort Hare spin bowler makes it to India camp

Fort Hare Cricket Academy star Sesona Ndwandwa received a major boost to his fledgling career after he was included in a 12-man squad that will attend a spin bowlers camp in India, starting at the end of this week.

Ndwandwa is part of eight promising spin bowlers and four specialist batsmen, who will travel to Mumbai to receive expert training on how to maximise their bowling skills and better face

some of the world’s best spin attacks.

“I was excited when I heard I had been called up, it was unexpected and it will be a great experience as well as my first time going overseas,” said Ndwandwa.

“I am expecting to learn a lot from the trip as India produces the most dominant spinners in world cricket, such as Ravichandran Ashwin, and I am really looking forward to it.”

Former Border star and current Cobras player of the season Aviwe Mgijima was also rewarded for his brilliant season, being called up as one of the four specialist batsmen taking part.

The other players called up for the tour include Kyle Simmonds, Dane Piedt , George Linde (Cape Cobras), Tshepo Ntuli, Akhona Kula (VKB Knights), Shaun von Berg (Multiply Titans) and Khaudise Molefe (Jeppe Boys High) on the bowling front while on the batting side Theunis de Bruyn (VKB Knights), Aiden Markram (Multiply Titans) and Jason Smith (Cape Cobras) will also be going.

For Ndwandwa he will be eager to keep moving forward after breaking into the Border semi-pro setup at the start of the past season, with him featuring in two first-class games, four list A’s and one T20 match.

“In the past season I got an opportunity to play for the Border Semi-Pro team, that meant a lot to me, so by going to India for the spinners camp, I’m sure it will open more doors for me and help me take my game to the next level,” said Ndwandwa.

He is taking part in the Momentum Club Championships with the Fort Hare team in Pretoria, which ends with the final matches tomorrow.

Being at the Fort Hare cricket Academy over the past few years has clearly helped mould Ndwandwa as a player and reach the level that he is at.

“Mfuneko Ngam has done a very good job taking care of me and always being there for me, as well as Nandile Tyali for making sure that I keep fit and maintain my weight,” said Ndwandwa.

The group will be accompanied on the tour by coaches Shukri Conrad (South Africa A head coach), Lawrence Mahatlane (South Africa U19s head coach) and Robin Peterson as the spin bowling consultant.

“I am looking forward to learning everything I can from the coaches, especially Robin Peterson, because we bowl the same way, so I think he will be more helpful to me,” said Ndwandwa.

He will hope to pick up as much as he can from the tour and use it to his advantage when he next represents Fort Hare or Border.

“I will be busy during the off-season with my skills coach, and hopefully in the next season something will come up as it is also my last year at Fort Hare.”

The tour takes place from this week Sunday until the following Sunday.