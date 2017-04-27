Boks’ book donation in 2013 sees schools’ pass rate soaring

Books donated to an East London school by SA Rugby have drastically improved the school’s pass rate from 60% to 80% in four years.

Gcobani Higher Primary School in Mdantsane NU8 received a donation of books from the Springboks in 2013, and yesterday, Boks players Jesse Kriel, Juan de Jongh, Scarra Ntubeni, Damian de Allende, and Blitzbokke star Kyle Brown made a follow-up visit to assess if the school’s library was still in good condition.

The school was the second out of eight schools in the country to benefit from the Boks for Books literacy campaign. School principal Pamela Mjila said the school had improved by more than 20% since it had a library.

“In 2013, we received a whole lot of Xhosa and English books, some fiction and non-fiction, and learner material, which has been used very effectively by our pupils. “In the mornings we encourage reading aloud classes and in the afternoon we have silent reading classes, which have improved the vocabulary and confidence among our pupils,” she said.

Since the library had been established, some of her had pupils made it to the top three in Spelling Bee competitions in the province and went on to compete nationally, Mjila said. “Our increased results have also restored confidence from the community and our enrolment has increased from 280 pupils in 2013 to 405 to date,” she said.

SA Rugby brand manager Zintsika Tashe, who was among the delegation who started the library at the school in August 2013, said they were impressed with how the library had been m a n ag e d . “They are doing a very good job with the library and it is very impressive to hear of how it has had an effect on the pass rate of the school.

“They are very encouraging and they have also requested more books, which I think they are very deserving to receive,” he said. Library monitor Lisakhanya Plaatjie, in Grade 5, said they were very fortunate to have the scarce facility in their township school.

“We have a very strict policy when it comes to the library – we protect our books because we want other generations to get the same opportunity we have. “They have helped so many of us by keeping us in the know, improving our English and also expanding our voc ab u l a r y, ” she said.

Sports head at Gcobani Higher Primary, Nkululeko Mntusanto said the school had produced Springboks for the women’s team, Lusanda Dumke and Zintle Mpukha, and Simamkele Mafanya who made it to Craven Week in 2015.

“On the sportsfield we are very competitive when it comes to rugby and have produced professional players, which is why I believe we are honoured by SA Rugby with the support they are giving us,” Mntusanto said.

The visit took place just after a rugby clinic hosted by SA Rugby, where more than 1 200 children from 25 schools in the township gathered at Orlando Stadium for the 10-week training programme aimed at boys and girls aged between six and 13.