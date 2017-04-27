Chippa in Cup hunt at Sisa: Chilli Boys to face SuperSport in Nedbank semifinal tie

Buffalo City Metro (BCM) will see yet another top-flight football match when Eastern Cape-based Chippa United hosts Pretoria’s SuperSport United at Mdantsane’s Sisa Dukashe Stadium next month.

The two football giants are set to lock horns in a Nedbank Cup semifinal clash scheduled for May 20.

The clash will be the first time the region hosts a semifinal game of one of the country’s top-flight biggest knockout tournaments. This season teams from the Premier Soccer League (PSL), National First Division, and from amateur ranks, have participated in the Nedbank Cup.

The Chippa-SuperSport game will be the sixth top-flight game played in Mdantsane by the Port Elizabeth-based team after they had entered into a deal last year with BCM to bring some of their league encounters this side of the province.

Chippa, which had attracted throngs of supporters in their previous games in Mdantsane, have already played Highlands Park, Wits University, Golden Arrows and Mamelodi Sundowns at the local venue.

On May 6 they will play Ajax Cape Town in the same venue before returning for their Nedbank do-or-die clash on May 20.

Chippa United owner Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi yesterday confirmed that he had chosen Sisa Dukashe as a venue of their cup tie with SuperSport United.

Three days before their Nedbank Cup tie, Chippa will test the waters when they face SuperSport in a league encounter at the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Stadium in Port Elizabeth on May 17.

Mpengesi, whose team will be playing in a semi-final game for the first time since they joined top-flight football a few years ago, yesterday said he had decided to take the cup game to Mdantsane because he was confident of the huge support in that area.

“We just felt that we wanted numbers when we go to that semifinal clash, and we know that Mdantsane supporters always come out in numbers for our games, thus adding some much-needed motivation for our players.

“As we will be embarking on this historic cup journey for the first time, we definitely need that 12thman behind us, and our Mdantsane supporters will do exactly that,” said Mpengesi.

Chippa proceeded to the semifinals after beating Jomo Cosmos 1-0 last week.

Should the Chilli Boys win against SuperSport in the Nedbank Cup, they will proceed to meet either Orlando Pirates or Golden Arrows in the final of the lucrative competition where the winners are assured to pocket a R7-milion in prizemoney for lifting the trophy.

BCM’s Sthembiso Khanyile, who heads up the local or ganising committee for Chippa matches earmarked for BCM, yesterday said this additional cup game will boost local economic economy.

Khanyile said having SuperSport in BCM “will mean that almost all the big teams in the PSL have graced our shores and played at the Sisa Dukashe stadium this season”.

“We have had all these big guns, including Orlando Pirates who played their Nedbank tie against our own Eastern Cape Bees, Sundowns, Wits, and now SuperSport. The only big team now yet to come is Kaizer Chiefs which we are hoping to bring in the future,” said Khanyile. — asandan@dispatch.co.za