Ring warriors keep Durandt in their thoughts

Every other boxer who ever had a connection with the late Nick Durandt is trying to use his death to inspire him to a victory.

Already Mdantsane’s Zolani Tete has had his luck after he won a world title in England last weekend.

Moruthi Mthalane will also draw inspiration from the mane trainer when he defends his IBO flyweight title against Filipino Genesis Libranza at Wembley Arena tomorrow.

Now Durandt’s other boxer Ludumo Lamati is banking on the same intervention when he engages in his biggest fight to date against Bongani Mahlangu with the SA junior-featherweight title at stake on Sunday.

Lamati says he was with Durandt on the day of his death discussing the fight strategy.

“He told me what I needed to do to win and when I heard the sad news of his death I realised that that was the way he wanted to leave me something to remember him by,” Lamati said at the premedical of the fight.

The SA junior-featherweight title is a revered crown at Durandt’s gymnasium because his other boxer Macbute Sinyabi retained it nine times while under his tutelage.

However, Mahlangu also revealed his own connection with Durandt even going as far as dedicating his own boxing achievement to the departed trainer.

Mahlangu was one of the boxers who featured in a reality television show Summit a while back.

Modelled from the popular US reality television show Contender, Summit featured amateur boxers housed in different camps then pitted against each other on elimination basis.

“Nick was my trainer in that reality show and I went on to win it,” said Mahlangu.

“So we had that connection which we maintained it up to his death. Now you can understand me when I say Nick was someone who helped me to curve my own niche in boxing.”

Despite his advanced age of 38 years, Mahlangu does not see the fight as the passing of the torch due to Lamati’s credentials as a rising star.

This even though Mahlangu is Lamati’s senior by a whopping 14 years.

“Age is just a number,” he says.

“This car may have clocked some mileage but the engine is still firing on all cylinders.”

The fight to be organised by Xaba Promotions and Events has been described as the “Passing of the torch” to insinuate that Mahlangu is being phased out.

XPE boss Ayanda Matiti’s remarks also did not help to dispel the notion when he said: “Both boxers belong to XPE so we will go with the winner. I will wear my suit and enjoy the fight in my neutral capacity and it will be up to the boxers to battle for the future at XPE.”

This reinforces the perception that XPE is again phasing out one of its old clients after a similar incident last September when the promotional outfit pitted ageing Sinyabi with rising star Azinga Fuzile for the SA featherweight title.

Fuzile emerged as a winner with his star power shining brighter while Sinyabi has since announced his retirement.

Pressed to reveal if he had that plan in mind, Matiti said: “Like I said both boxers are with us so the outcome will have implications in their own careers going forward.”

Mahlangu insisted that he would not be phased out “because I am returning home with my title. I wanted this fight myself so it is not true that I am being phased out.”