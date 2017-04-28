Intriguing battles to light up Buffalo River

Massive rowing action is on the cards this weekend as the South African National Rowing Championship Regatta takes place on the Buffalo River tomorrow and Sunday.

The country’s best senior rowers will be out in force as they take on the last major competitive regatta of the current rowing season.

The East London Boating Association (Elba) will be hosting the regatta on behalf of Rowing South Africa (RowSA) and the best of the best will be going all out to impress in the men’s and women’s divisions.

“We should see rowing of the highest quality this country has to offer, as all the national squad and provincial teams selected will be taking part this weekend,” said Elba president Philip King.

The event comes just a few months after Elba hosted another successful showing of the annual Buffalo Regatta, which saw some brilliant rowing on show and some extremely close races going down to the wire.

Rowers clearly enjoy competing on the Buffalo River and they will once again get the chance to show what they have got over the weekend.

Olympic medal winning rowers such as Lawrence Brittain will be taking part in the event, with Brittain having won a silver medal at last year’s Olympic Games.

Brittain, along with three of his brothers, made history at the Buffalo Regatta in February when they became the first crew of brothers to win the Grand Challenge Trophy in the event’s history, while Lawrence also claimed the win in the prestigious Silver Sculls race.

“We are very honoured to be hosting this event and it is a direct reflection of the very successful 130th Buffalo Regatta recently held, showcasing our ability to host such a prestigious event,” said King.

“I believe it is confidence shown from RowSA in our ability to put together an event like this.

“The Buffalo River is the only other course that has 2000m straight racing lanes to host this event, other than the Roodeplaat Dam in Pretoria, so we are in for some great racing.”

The last time the national rowing champs was held in East London was in 2012 and local rowing fans will be excited to see it return to our shores.

No less than 625 rowers in total will be coming down for the champs and they will be battling it out in 173 races, which includes heats and finals.

“All the national squad members and provincial teams will be rowing for selection into national teams, so we should be in for an exhibition of rowing,” said King.

Everything is in place and ready to go and many of the rowers will be out on the Buffalo River today getting in a final practice session ahead of tomorrow’s first day of action.

“With the help of a very dedicated and supportive committee the venue has been prepared. It’s just a matter of tensioning the lanes straight and hoping for good weather,” said King.

“I must also thank all the officials and people who volunteer to work over the two days that make this event possible, as well as the support we have received from the Eastern Cape Department of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture.”

The action gets under way at 8am tomorrow morning and should conclude by 5pm in the afternoon.

Sunday will see the final day of action on show, starting at 7.30am and concluding by 5pm.