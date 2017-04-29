Bulldogs aim to bite WP

Fierce rugby action is on the cards as the Border Bulldogs front up against DHL Western Province in their SuperSport Challenge clash at the City Park Stadium in Cape Town at 4pm today.

The Bulldogs will be aiming to build on a good start to the season after they claimed an opening round bonus point win in their first match against the Boland Cavaliers in Port Elizabeth last weekend.

It was a solid performance, although they almost let it slip at the end with a number of sloppy errors. The Bulldogs will need to make sure they do not make the same mistakes against Western Province as they will more than likely punish them.

“We were very happy with the win last weekend and I think that the guys will take that momentum into the game against Western Province,” said Bulldogs interim coach David Dobela.

“It is a big game for us and it has been so long since we have beaten Western Province, so we really want to win but we know it is going to be tough.”

Western Province also enjoyed a good start to their season, beating EP Kings also in Port Elizabeth, so their confidence will be on a real high.

The Bulldogs have named a mostly unchanged team for the match, with just one injury enforced change to the starting line-up, while two rotational switches see prop Luzuko Nyabaza and eighthman Sokuphumla Xakalashe come in for Phumlani Blaauw and Lukhanyo Nomzanga respectively, who drop to the bench.

Flyhalf Ntabeni Dukisa and lock Wandile Putuma have also been released from the Southern Kings Super Rugby set-up to play for the Bulldogs.

The pair will be aiming to make an impression off the bench.

“Dukisa and Putuma rejoining the Bulldogs is going to be a big boost for us,” said Dobela.

“We only have one injury, with Sipho Nofemele out, so our youngster Lelethu Gcilitshane gets a chance to impress,

“Our other changes are all rotational as we want to give most of our guys a run out early in the season so that they are all match fit and know what is expected of them in this competition.”

A cracking match of running rugby could be on the cards with both the Bulldogs and the WP backlines full of exciting runners.

However, both teams will be relying on their forwards to produce the good front ball for their backs to attack off.

A win for the Bulldogs will be the perfect start for them with two away victories.

“I think the guys will be really up for it because I believe this will be a big year for us,” Dobela added.

“The guys are very hungry for success and they want to put in a massive performance for the team every week, which is exciting to see.”

Bulldogs starting team: Blake Kyd, Mihlali Mpafi, Luzuko Nyabaza, Hendri Storm, Lindokuhle Welemu, Siyabulela Mdaka, Johannes Janse van Rensburg, Sokuphumla Xakalashe, Bangihlombe Kobese, Oliver Zono, Lelethu Gcilitshane, Lunga Dumezweni, Lundi Ralarala, Michael Makase and Sonwabiso Mqalo. Replacements: Siyamthanda Ngande, Phumlani Blaauw, Wandile Putuma, Lukhanyo Nomzanga, Sinovuyo Nyoka, Ntabeni Dukisa and Siphosethu Tom.