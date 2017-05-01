Thundering action lights up track

Amazing Superbike action lit up the East London Grand Prix track as Clint Seller cemented his lead at the top of the DEOD SuperGP Champions Trophy standings after another stellar weekend.

A large appreciative crowd were treated to an exhibition of racing in the main SuperGP category as Greg Gildenhuys took the win in race one ahead of Seller, before the latter turned the tables in a spectacular second race, with Gildenhuys finishing second.

“I could have done another 10 laps,” said an exuberant Seller after the second race.

“We were just having so much fun together.

“Even if I had finished third I would have had an awesome race but I was lucky to come away with the win, especially considering where we started.”

In Friday’s qualifying a spanner was thrown in the works when Michael White claimed a surprise pole position after a scorching final lap saw him pip Seller and Gildenhuys.

This after Seller looked like he had done enough to grab pole position despite only being able to complete one flying lap before suffering fuel problems.

A red flag brought the session to a halt and once it re-started Seller was unable to go out for another quick lap, allowing White to come in with his superb lap to take pole.

In the race it was AJ Venter who got off to a flyer, taking the lead from the second row, however, Seller fought back and soon took the lead and began opening a gap.

Just as Seller looked like he would pull away and take the win, Gildenhuys slowly reeled in the leader and managed to sneak past him and open a slight gap and take the opening race victory.

After the breathtaking first race fans could not have predicted that things could get any better, but they did as Seller claimed a remarkable race win. He started from the back of the grid due to having only managed one qualifying lap on Friday, and began manoeuvring his way through the field from the start.

Seller caught the front runners before the halfway point and from there the positions changed almost every corner, before Seller finally took the flag just ahead of Gildenhuys to seal an exhilarating win.

In the SuperMasters category Heinrich Rheeder had a great day, taking two comfortable wins from Hendrik de Bruin who finished runner-up.

The Super600 category saw Hayden Jonas take the win in race one while Blaze Baker, after crashing out in the first race, came back for the victory in race two.

In the SuperJunior category Taric van der Merwe dominated, claiming wins in both races.

In all it was a fantastic race weekend, complimented by it coinciding with the Africa Bike Week, and if the success of this year’s union between the two events is anything to go by it will continue to thrill over the coming years.

The next round of the DEOD SuperGP Champions Trophy takes centre stage at the Zwartkops Raceway in Pretoria in two weeks time.