‘Tiger’ pulls off big win – Mcotheli on top of his game at the Orient

Xolani “Tiger” Mcotheli produced the best performance of his professional career when he scored a seventh-round stoppage over Flint Mdletshe to win the vacant SA junior-welterweight title at Orient Theatre yesterday.

Having vowed to get his act together after going off the rails, Mcotheli gathered it all when it mattered most to save his career.

Having failed twice to win the national title the talented yet sometimes wayward boxer used a combination of body blows and sting shots to knock out his KZN foe in front of the cheering fans.

Despite showing a rather small frame for a junior-welterweight division, Mcotheli appeared unmoved by Mdletshe’s blows many which connected flush.

Instead he would simply shook his head before returning the fire. The fight exploded into an allout war in the third round when both boxers went hammer and tongs at each other.

But Mcotheli had an edge in exchanges which often burst in sporadic fashion.

After the heavy exchange of artillery, the fight quietened a bit before Mcotheli took over with incessant body bombardment.

Mdletshe could not take in downstairs when Mcotheli nailed him with a sweeping left, the visitor slumped to the canvas for a full count.

The main bout between Ludumo Lamati and Bongani Mahlangu continued later after going to print.

In a disappointing bout former SA junior-lightweight champion Aphiwe Mboyiya returned to action for the first time after losing his title to Phila Mpontshane last December to labour to a points win over Sibusiso Zinganga.

The bout, which was a rematch of their previous clash, degenerated into a mauling contest characterised by too much holding.

Mboyiya scored a flash knockdown in the fourth round en route to scores of 99-93, 97-93 and 95-96 in a bout that never rose to any heights.

Mboyiya came in overweight and this was evident as his timing was woeful against an equally off the radar opponent who relied on wild swings.

The “spring chickens” of XPE indeed added some spice in the tournament but not after some of them went through a roasting from their opponents.

But it was unbeaten prospect Bangile Nyangani who was lucky to escape with his record intact after being put through hell by late substitute Sikho Moshani in their mini-flyweight clash.

Despite making his professional debut, Moshani boxed like a seasoned campaigner with his defensive moves a marvel to watch.

Coming from Ben Mtyaliseko gymnasium in Duncan Village, the 19-year-old hardly looked like the late substitute as he made Nyangani miss before countering him with crisp punches.

It was only when Nyangani abandoned his boxing and bulldozed his foe when the fight began to swing to his favour.

But even then Moshani regrouped and resumed his brilliant boxing to perhaps shade the round.

The outcome went Nyangani’s way by a majority decision but the real winner was Moshani who accepted the fight within a week’s notice.

Amateur star Sikho Nqothole of Mthatha, who is based in Johannesburg, returned home to engage in his third professional fight and appeared to be headed for an upset until his right hand began to hit home in his junior-bantamweight clash against Michael Daries.

Daries, who was making his professional debut, displayed impeccable boxing skills but it was obvious that he was thrown into the deep end against the African Amateur gold medallist.

After an explosive first round in which both boxers had their turns, Nqothole started to unload his right hand which thudded home in succession to eventually send Daries to the canvas.

A follow-up barrage from Nqothole forced the referee to halt the bout.

Uyanda Nogogo easily knocked out Gcobani Zweni in his welterweight professional debut while Jeff Magagane went life and death before emerging with a points win over Sinovuyo Tayi in their lightweight bout.

In the walkout bout Hlomi Mabhoko bludgeoned Mzukisi Magogo twice with body shots before taking him out of there in the second of their lightweight contests.