Buffs prop in deep trouble

Buffaloes club rugby prop Renier Schoeman is in hot water after he struck a referee during the Border Super League clash between Ntlaza Lions and Buffs in Ntlaza this past Saturday.

Schoeman hit Border referee Sizwe Sodinga just before the end of the match after an altercation on the field when Sodinga was attempting to send the player off after he had received a second yellow and subsequently red card.

“It was just before the end of the match, with maybe just over a minute left,” said Ntlaza Lions coach Mphumzi Ndamase.

“It was a very aggressive match, so the temperatures were high between both teams.

“In the first half the ref gave one of my guys and one of the Buffs guys a yellow card each for the same incident and then in the second half the ref tried to send the same Buffs player off the field with a second yellow and red card, and that is when the player hit the ref.”

It came with Ntlaza leading Buffs 23-12 in the match and following the incident a senior official who was in attendance at the game called the two coaches together to talk before then calling the rest of the match off according to Ndamase.

“I am not sure what happened on the field at the time that sparked it all off, he was red-carded and obviously took offence, but we don’t condone any reaction of this nature by a player, especially towards an official,” said Buffs president Wayne Palmer. “We are very disappointed with what happened with the player going at the ref and then the ref retaliating, so it was a very unfortunate situation.

“I have spoken to the player and he is very disappointed with himself. He won’t be available to play for us until Border rugby has concluded their disciplinary proceedings and we will then have an internal disciplinary hearing ourselves on the matter.”

When contacted yesterday by the Dispatch for comment, Sodinga was unable to elaborate on what had sparked the incident.

“Each and every organisation has its rules and regulations and due to mine I am not in a position to reply to the media on this incident,” said Sodinga. “I am not disputing that an incident happened, but I cannot comment on it.

“I have written my report and sent it to the Border Rugby referees association and I can refer you to them for further comment on my behalf.”

Border rugby were in a similar situation to Sodinga, claiming that they would only be able to comment once they had reviewed the situation and would then be in a better position to respond on the matter.

“We cannot comment on the matter officially as we have not received the official ref’s report as of yet,” said Border club rugby head Simphiwe Ntantala.

“We have however been informed of the incident, and once we have received and viewed the report we will then take the relevant steps which could see us convening a DC (disciplinary committee) hearing and inviting the parties involved to get to the bottom of it.”

Ntantala added that due to the fact that the match was called off before it had ended the result would only be decided at the DC hearing.

The Border Super League action will continue this coming weekend.