South Africa have remained unchanged at number 64 in the latest FIFA World Rankings released on Thursday‚ with very little movement anywhere on the list after a period of inactivity for national teams.

Bafana Bafana are therefore still placed at number 12 on the list of African teams‚ ahead of the likes of Mali and Guinea‚ but some way off a place in the top 10.

Egypt remain the top-ranked side on the African rankings‚ followed by Senegal‚ Cameroon‚ Burkina Faso and Nigeria.

DR Congo‚ Tunisia‚ Ghana‚ Ivory Coast and Morocco round out the top 10.

Nigeria‚ who Bafana meet in a 2019 African Nations Cup qualifier early next month‚ are positioned at number 40 on the global list.

Their other opponents in their qualification pool are Libya‚ who moved up a single spot to number 90‚ and Seychelles‚ who are at number 196 in the world having recently been dumped out of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers by Mauritius.

As for Bafana’s World Cup qualification opponents‚ Senegal are at number 30‚ Burkina Faso number 35 and Cape Verde Islands‚ who they meet in a home and away double-header in August and September‚ holding steady at number 82.

There were also no movements in the top 10 on the global list with Brazil still top of the pile‚ followed by Argentina‚ Germany‚ Chile and Colombia.

France‚ Belgium‚ European champions Portugal‚ Switzerland and Spain make up the rest of the top 10.

The best mover in the month were Madagascar‚ who climbed nine places to 111 on the global list after they defeated Malawi in the CHAN qualifiers.

The Malawians were subsequently the biggest fallers‚ dropping 14 places to 114.