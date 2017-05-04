The Future right in Tigers’ hands against the Bees

After spending much of the season trailing EC Bees by one point, Future Tigers now sit at the summit of the ABC Motsepe League standings leading to the last weekend of action.

Tigers will lock horns with bitter rivals EC Bees in a crucial league encounter at the Bhisho Stadium on Saturday.

Tigers go into the game as favourites as they only need a point to be crowned champs, while anything less than three points will do for Bees.

Tigers’ chances of winning the third tier league and representing the Eastern Cape in the playoffs for a spot at the National First Division were boosted when they were awarded three points after lodging a protest against City Lads.

In a disciplinary committee hearing the SA Football Association ruled in favour of the Ginsberg outfit and awarded them the crucial three points – which could prove the difference on who wins the league.

Safa provincial secretary Isaac Klaas said Tigers lodged a dispute in their 1-1 draw with Lads for fielding an improperly registered player.

“We went to the DC and City Lads admitted they fielded an improperly registered player, hence Future Tigers were awarded the three points last week on Wednesday,” he said.

After 29 games, Tigers are top of the log with 72 points, having won 23, drawn three and lost three. On the other hand, Bees are second with 71 points after tasting victory 22 times, sharing the spoils five times and being on the losing side twice.

While Tigers are yet to beat Bees, they will be motivated to follow their club slogan “Ready to Conquer” and get their first win over the Bhisho outfit.

Tigers coach Linda Mtebele said his charges were raring to go. While Bees won 1-0 in the corresponding fixture in the first half of the season, Mtebele said Saturday would be their day.

“We’re hungry for this game because it’s a deciding game to go to the playoffs.

“Yes, Bees are a good team and big team in the Eastern Cape. But Future Tigers is a top team, not a big team, it’s the top team in the Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe League,” he said.

While most teams in Tigers’ position would park the bus and play for a draw, Mtebele said they will not be employing such tactics.

“I am not going there to defend but to play football,” he said.

If the team’s training session at the Jan Smuts Stadium in East London is anything to go by, then Tigers will likely play transitional football with their wide players instrumental in playing in crosses.

Whether Mtebele will successfully lead his charges to the playoffs will only be decided after 90 minutes on Saturday.

He is aware that Bees will not be a walk in the park.

“They will also come at us but we will capitalise on their mistakes. I don’t feel any pressure because no one took us there [number one]. We went there on our own.

“I believe in these boys,” he said.

Asked if it was always the strategy to pounce on Bees who were on number one for most of the season and overtake them when it mattered the most, Mtebele said Bees were “holding the umbrella for us and come and take over our rightful place”.